Irina Dreyt Shows Off Her Perfect Derrier In A Red Swimsuit

Russian model Irina Dreyt took to her Instagram page on Wednesday and wowed her 1 million fans with a hot booty picture.

In the snap, Irina rocked a sexy red swimsuit that featured spaghetti straps and high-cut leg openings. As a result, she put her pert derriere and a glimpse of her lean legs on full display. As she struck a side pose, she also provided her fans with a glimpse of sideboob, while the tattoo on her back could also be seen because of the backless feature of the ensemble. Irina also wore a red band in one of her thighs.

She appeared to have worn minimal makeup to show off her natural beauty. The application seemingly featured some foundation, a nude lipstick, and well-defined, dark eyebrows. Irina wore her auburn tresses in soft waves and let her locks cascade over her back and shoulders.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Phuket, Thailand, which indicates that the snap was a throwback. In the caption, Irina informed her fans that the photoshoot took place at the Nai Harn Beach. She turned her face toward the camera, gazed at the lens, and flashed a smile. The picture was captured against the background of the sparkling sea, while the afterglow of the sunset could also be seen lingering on the horizon.

She also tagged Mavrin Studios, which she co-owns with famous Russian photographer Alexander Mavrin.

Within four hours of going live, the snap accrued more than 26,000 likes. Many of her ardent followers also flocked to the comments section and posted 200-plus comments to praise Irina’s amazing body and her gorgeous smile.

“Oh wow, you are stunning! And that swimsuit is so hot,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“What a view!! Your presence in the picture makes it all the more beautiful. Love it,” another user chimed in.

“You look so hot in red!! Love all of your pics and your smile,” a third admirer remarked.

“Lucky, Irina. So glad you could go to Thailand. Love the beaches and the people there!” a fourth follower wrote.

Other fans posted words and phrases like “awesomeness,” “absolutely gorgeous,” and “queen,” to express their adoration for the Eastern-European beauty.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many other models, including Viki Odintcova and Nata Lee, also liked the picture.

Irina posts her sexy pictures to tease her fans almost every week. As The Inquisitr earlier noted, last week, she shared a hot snapshot in which she could be seen posing topless. In keeping with Instagram’s policy on nudity, however, she censored her breasts with a large hat.