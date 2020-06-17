Fans Flip Out Over Casting Of ‘Twilight’ Star Kristen Stewart As Princess Diana In ‘Spencer’ Biopic

Twitter users reacted harshly to what they feel is a miscast of the role.

Movie fans are flipping out over the casting of Twilight star Kristen Stewart as the late Princess Diana in the biopic Spencer reported Deadline. The actress will star in the dramatic film that will allegedly delve deep into three difficult days in the life of the late royal. These will culminate in a critical decision regarding her future as a major figure in the House of Windsor. Spencer was Diana’s family name prior to her marriage to Charles. Production on the film will reportedly begin in the early months of 2021.

After Deadline posted the news to its official Twitter page, fans of the beloved princess appeared to be up in arms over the idea that the former teen idol and star of the sci-fi rom-com film series Twilight, could successfully portray such an iconic person in modern history.

Newsmakers / Getty Images

“Plenty of British actresses who would have been better for this role, Princess Diana was classy, Kristen is not. They don’t even look alike,” remarked one Twitter user.

“Um, you could find a British actress,” commented a second social media fan.

“So the most charismatic royal ever is going to be played by a lump of wood, this is gonna be painful,” said a third follower of the entertainment news site.

“Apparently you’ve only seen the Twilight films because she’s actually a tremendous actress. Wrong for this role, though,” stated a fourth fan.

Director Pablo Larrain will direct Kristen in the film. The movie will reportedly delve into the reasons why Diana felt she would never ascend to the throne as the queen of England. It will also reportedly explore the widely perceived illusion of her fairytale marriage to Prince Charles. Deadline reported that the film will take place during the late princess’s final Christmas holiday with the royal family at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, England. At that time, Diana was the mother of two young sons, Princes William and Harry.

Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

This pivotal moment in Diana’s history will explore the challenges the princess faced upon deciding to exit the royal family. In the Deadline interview, the director called the prospect of eliminating all chances for Diana to be queen “a fairy tale upside down.” The film will also cover Diana’s conflicted feelings for her husband and the challenges she faced as she exited royal life.

The director also revealed that casting Kristen would be an asset to his film. “Kristin is one of the great actors around today.” Pablo called the actress very “mysterious and fragile and ultimately, very strong as well.” He felt that those qualities, in particular, make her uniquely qualified to portray the late princess in the film.