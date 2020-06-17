Instagram Model Brittany Renner Flaunts Her Curvy Body While Rapping For Latest Update

Instagram star Brittany Renner flaunted her killer curves while rapping along to a song in a short video for her latest upload. In the post, she wore a tiny romper bodysuit that gave fans a view of her assets and jaw-dropping bottom.

The 28-year-old had been fairly quiet on the social media platform in recent weeks, but gave fans an eyeful with her most recent clip. Renner shot the video inside in front of two doors with closed blinds. She wore her hair parted in the middle and straight down as she danced and mouthed the lyrics to Nicki Minaj’s verse in the new hit song “Trollz.”

Renner rocked a small grey romper bodysuit from popular retailer, Fashion Nova. The piece had a tank top with thin straps and short bottoms that hugged onto the social media influencer’s curvaceous backside. She also sported a matching long grey robe that completed the ensemble.

The Judge This Cover author started the clip by facing the camera with her body turned slightly to the side. Renner mouthed Minaj’s lyrics while gesturing towards her chest and then her booty, before resting her hand on her hip. The model then made a motion with her hands as if she was looking out for “haters,” and danced along to the rapper’s lyrics. Renner shook her hips seductively and placed her right hand on her hip, and placed her left hand on her thigh as the video ended. In her caption she mentioned this was a message for an unnamed person who frequents her profile.

Many of the influencer’s 5.1 million Instagram followers flocked to the spicy vid, and more than 238,000 showed their support by slapping the “like” button on the post. Renner had over 1,800 comments, as her comment section was riddled with heart-eye emoji. Models Dolly Castro Chavez and Mehgan James both responded with those emoji. While Renner’s beau, NBA player P.J. Washington, left several flushed-face emoji in the replies. Multiple friends and followers complimented the social media star’s hairstyle and sassy attitude.

“I love this hairstyle on you, this whole look,” influencer Alycia Tyre wrote.

“I was thinking the SAME THING!!!!” Instagram model Tanaya Henry replied.

“I love you with short hair it brings out a different personality,” one fan commented.

“I love when you RECITE NICKI,” a female fan wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Renner showed off her sculpted booty in a skintight bodysuit last month. The model danced in a doorway while wearing the backless piece. That post garnered over 229,000 likes.