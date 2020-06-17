Peter Hunziker Fired From ‘Below Deck Mediterranean,’ Bravo Fans Call For Jax Taylor To Be Next

Bravo and 51 Minds Production announced another firing on Instagram on Wednesday. Peter Hunziker, a cast member of Below Deck Mediterranean, was let go after a racially insensitive social media post surfaced.

Peter joined the popular yachting reality show as a deckhand this season. Bravo’s post did not provide many specifics, although the message was clear.

“Peter Hunziker of Below Deck Mediterranean has been terminated for his racist post,” Bravo wrote.

When or where Peter’s posts were made and what they entailed has not been released.

The post went on to announce that the production company will downplay the deckhand’s role in the show moving forward. The network and 51 Minds “are editing the show to minimize his appearance for subsequent episodes.”

Below Deck Mediterranean premiered in 2016. The current season began on June 1 and has aired only three episodes.

Bravo fans were quick to react to the network’s decision. The Instagram post garnered over 11,000 likes in a short time. Thousands of fans also commented, with some expressing their support of the decision.

Former Below Deck stewardess Courtney Skippon was one of the first to comment.

“LOVE TO SEE IT,” the Canadian yachtie shared.

Other fans took to the comments to express their desire to see another Bravo star fired. Many want to see Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor dismissed.

“Now fire Jax Taylor,” one commenter wrote.

“So why is Jax still around,” another added.

Jax has come under fire recently for insensitive social media posts and problematic behavior. The reality star has negatively commented on co-star Ariana Madix’s sexuality. Although currently in a relationship with co-star Tom Sandoval, the actress has been open about being bi-sexual.

Jax has also accused former co-star Faith Stowers, the only person of color cast on the show, of committing crimes as well as going AWOL from the Army. Both claims were false.

Former business partner Lance Bass went so far as to speculate that Jax’s past behaviors could put the star on the chopping block next. The *NSYNC member has cut ties with the actor over the actions. Jax and Lance created an alcohol mixer company together called Just Add X. The boy band star called the reality star “ignorant” and shared that Jax “doesn’t get it” and “doesn’t care.”

The news of Peter’s Below Deck Mediterranean exit comes at a time of great upheaval at Bravo. The network recently fired Vanderpump Rules cast members Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Brett Caprioni, and Max Boyens for similar controversies.