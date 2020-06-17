John Bolton’s Book Alleges That Donald Trump Asked Chinese President Xi Jinping For Reelection Help

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton says he is ready to expose President Donald Trump in his upcoming book and some interesting details regarding what he’s alleged have started to emerge. One situation relayed by Bolton that is sure to raise some eyebrows is how the president reportedly tried to get Chinese President Xi Jinping to help bolster his reelection prospects.

The Washington Post laid out the details on Wednesday. They note that they received an advanced copy of Bolton’s book titled The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir and this situation with Trump and Xi stood out.

Bolton wrote about a one-on-meeting that took place between Trump and Xi in June 2019. They were in Japan for a summit with a number of other world leaders, and Xi utilized the opportunity to complain to Trump about critics of China within the United States.

Trump allegedly assumed that Xi was referring to Democrats. Bolton said that Trump then told the Chinese president that there was indeed a lot of hostility toward China from United States Democrats.

The discussion shifted at that point, Bolton said.

“He then, stunningly, turned the conversation to the coming U.S. presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability to affect the ongoing campaigns, pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win,” Bolton wrote.

Trump is said to have pressured Xi to have China buy more soybeans and wheat from U.S. farmers, believing that increased level of purchasing would help his own reelection efforts.

“I would print Trump’s exact words but the government’s prepublication review process has decided otherwise,” Bolton teasingly noted.

Bolton said that the two men also talked about the issue involving more than 1 million Uighur Muslims in China. The Chinese government is holding people from this ethnic minority group in detention centers, and it seems that Trump noted his approval for the strategy.

“According to our interpreter, Trump said that Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do,” Bolton detailed.

These allegations about Trump’s pressure or request of Xi will likely remind many people of the allegations regarding Ukraine that eventually led to the president’s impeachment in the House.

Bolton has been talking about this book for months now, keeping specifics about the Trump misconduct he says he saw quite vague. Now, with the book set to be released next week, Bolton is said to be bracing himself for a legal battle initiated by the Trump administration. As this report from The Washington Post indicates, advance copies of Bolton’s book have been distributed already, so it may be too late to keep all of the misconduct allegations under wraps.