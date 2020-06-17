Nina Serebrova Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Skintight Mini Dress

Nina Serebrova was a vision in yellow in her latest social media share. The brunette model took to Instagram to show off her fabulous curves in a skintight lace dress that got the attention of her followers.

The Russian model’s dress was a bight yellow color, and it was made from a stretchy lace fabric that hugged her every curve. The lace featured a pattern of various-sized circles that allowed plenty of her skin to show through. Nina appeared to be nude under the dress, giving the photoshoot a titillating vibe. The number had off-the-shoulder long sleeves, a low-cut neckline and a high hemline.

Nina’s post consisted of three pictures that saw her in the neon number. She was standing inside a building. The geotag indicated that she was in downtown Miami. She did not elaborate any further on her whereabouts.

The influencer struck a sexy pose in the first snapshot, which showed her posing against a wall. She leaned on one forearm while her other hand was in her hair. She wore a seductive expression on her face while she arched her back and flaunted her booty. She bent one knee, showing off her toned thighs.

Nina faced the camera in the second picture. She was in front of a window with her arms extended out to her sides while her hands rested on part of the frame. The pose showed off her fabulous hourglass shape as she stood with one hip cocked to the side. She gave the camera a serious look.

The last snapshot captured Nina from behind as she struck a sexy pose. She placed her hands on the window frame with her arms out to the side of her body, flaunting her curves. She stood with one knee bent, accentuating her bare derrière and thighs.

Nina wore her long, thick hair with a deep side part and styled in waves. As for makeup, the model appeared to be wearing smoky eye shadow, thick eyelashes, and eyeliner. She also looked to be wearing a nude shade on her lips. She also wore a pale polish on her long nails.

In the caption, Nina credited the photographer.

Her followers loved the snap, and some told her so.

“Is there nothing that you don’t look absolutely gorgeous in lol,” quipped one Instagram user.

“I love all three pictures They’re all so beautiful,” a second admirer wrote.

“You are truly awesome and beautiful,” echoed a third fan.

Nina recently teased her fans with a snapshot that saw her flashing a peek of her booty under her another sexy mini dress.