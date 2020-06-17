Alexa Collins Rocks A Metallic Bikini From Her Swimwear Collection In A Sizzling Video

Alexa promoted her collaboration with Poema Swim by modeling a bikini that looked blue or green depending on the way the light hit it.

Alexa Collins excited her 977,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday with a racy video that showed her bikini body from various different angles.

The 24-year-old model was rocking a two-piece from the capsule collection that she created with the designer swimwear brand Poema Swim. In the caption of her post, Alexa revealed that the unique bikini was constructed out of Lurex fabric. The stretchy material had an iridescent metallic sheen, and it looked dark blue or bright green depending on where the light was hitting it.

Alexa’s top had molded, seamed cups. The center of the bust was connected by multiple elastic strings instead of a single under-bust band. The strings formed a small X between the model’s breasts, and the crisscross detail was sandwiched between two additional horizontal straps. The garment’s thin shoulder straps also crisscrossed in the back.

The model’s bottoms were a high-leg style that perfectly showcased her slim, shapely thighs. The thick side straps also highlighted her curvy hips.

Alexa wore her layered, beach blond hair down. In some shots, she rocked a pair of aviator sunglasses with silver frames. She was also shown without the eyewear, which revealed a makeup application that appeared to include bronze eye shadow and a thick coat of mascara on her long eyelashes. Her lips were a soft pink color.

For her promotional video, Alexa posed on a flight of stairs outside. She leaned back on her elbows with her slender body stretched out over the steps. The camera zoomed in to provide a close-up view of her ample cleavage, taut midsection, and glistening tan skin. The model was shown tilting her head back and closing her eyes as she basked in the sun.

Viewers were treated to a close-up shot of Alexa’s thigh gap and a side view of her flat stomach. In later scenes, she sat on the steps with her legs spread and snacked on what appeared to be a dried fruit of some sort. She was also shown gently tugging on the straps of her bikini bottoms. Her geotag indicated that her video was shot in Miami, Florida.

Alexa’s video received over 1,300 likes within the first two hours after it was posted, and the model’s fans also hit up the comments section to show her some love.

“Flippin perfection,” read one response to her post.

“Beautifully gorgeous,” another admirer wrote.

“Big congratulations on a successful launch!! Best wishes for you,” remarked a third fan.

Alexa also made waves on Instagram when she posed in an animal-print bikini from her Poema collection. The garment’s bottoms featured a cheeky back that showed off her pert posterior.