Former ‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Celebrates Boyfriend Christian Schauf’s 40th Birthday

Meghan King Edmonds went public with Christian Schauf at the end of last month.

Meghan King Edmonds celebrated her new boyfriend Christian Schauf’s birthday over the weekend with a surprise party near his home in Utah. Days later, she took to her Instagram page to share several photos of them enjoying one another’s company at the bash.

Weeks after going public with the podcast host and founder of Uncharted Supply Co., the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member shared a special post with her fans and followers in which she said she hoped her new man was living his best life. She also included an Irish blessing that her family often uses in honor of birthday celebrations.

Along with her sweet message and quote, Meghan included several images of herself and Christian, many of which had been taken during his weekend party. In one, the two were posing together in a photo booth with a stuffed guitar. In another, the couple was seen enjoying the outdoors, which they’ve been doing together for the past several weeks.

As Real Housewives of Orange County fans have seen on Instagram, Meghan has been sharing her relationship and adventures with Christian on her Instagram stories. Just recently, she posted a couple of videos that featured Christian spending time with her three children in his hometown in Utah.

In one of the images, Christian was seen carrying one of Meghan’s twin sons as her daughter, 3-year-old Aspen, stood at his side as they took in some sort of sporting event.

While Christian appears to have hit it off with Meghan’s kids, the children did not seem to be present during Christian’s birthday party. Instead, judging by Meghan’s estranged husband Jim Edmonds’ Instagram account, they were spending time with him and his girlfriend, Kortnie O’Connor, in St. Louis.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a Page Six report in May revealed that Meghan and Christian initially met one another earlier this year through mutual friend Nancy Anderson, a personal trainer and nutritionist.

“They have been seeing each other for a couple of months,” an insider said at the time.

According to the report, Christian appears to be a family man and regularly shares photos of his nieces and nephew on his Instagram page. However, when it comes to his own family, he doesn’t appear to have any kids quite yet. Meanwhile, Meghan shares three children, including her daughter Aspen and her 2-year-old twin sons, Hart and Hayes, with Jim.