Cindy Prado Sizzles In A Figure-Hugging Knit Dress On Vacation

In her latest Instagram post, Cindy Prado showed off her toned physique in a beige knit dress that clung to her body like a second skin. The pictures from her triple update were taken in Captiva Island, Florida, as the geotag indicated. It seems that Cindy was spending her time on vacation at the Sea Oats luxury rental villas, and she tagged the spot in the caption of her post.

The figure-hugging dress Cindy wore was from the brand FLOOK. The garment had a halter neck that left Cindy’s lean arms exposed, and a high neckline that covered up her cleavage. However, the dress also had cut-out details along the chest in a detailed pattern that showed a bit of extra skin.

The knit fabric draped over Cindy’s fit figure, clinging to her ample assets. Her slim waist was on full display in the look, and the garment then stretched out over her hips. A tie detail belted the waist, accentuating her hourglass physique, and there were additional cut-outs in the fabric over her thighs. In the first snap, Cindy gazed off into the distance as she posed in front of the villas. Her long locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls and she had several rings on her fingers.

In the second snap, Cindy gave her followers a look at the dress from behind as she stood in a doorway with a view of a stunning pool. Cindy’s dress was backless, leaving plenty of her bronzed skin exposed, and the garment clung to her sculpted rear.

The third and final snap from the series that Cindy shared showed her standing in between two ornate white gates overlooking the pool. The full-body shot showcased Cindy’s curvaceous figure to perfection. The dress had cut-outs on the skirt beginning just underneath her rear and going all the way down her thighs and calves, giving the look a seductive peek-a-boo vibe.

Cindy’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling post, and it racked up over 15,600 likes within one hour. The post also received 237 comments in the same time span.

“This dress is to die for,” one fan commented, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“One word needed. Beautiful,” another follower remarked.

“You are definitely a dream come true,” another fan added.

“How are you so stunning?” a fourth follower questioned.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy shared a series of sizzling snaps taken inside her vacation rental. She rocked a mauve bikini that flaunted a tantalizing amount of skin as she whipped up breakfast in the kitchen.