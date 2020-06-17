Fired ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute’s Publisher Is No Longer Promoting Her Book

Kristen Doute's book publisher is no longer promoting the sale of 'He's Making You Crazy.'

The publisher of Kristen Doute’s recently released book, He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It, is no longer promoting the memoir.

Following Kristen’s firing from Vanderpump Rules last Tuesday, Us Weekly magazine has confirmed that the Chicago Review Press shared a statement on its official Instagram account, announcing that they will no longer be pushing the sale of Kristen’s book and revealing that they’ve canceled all of Kristen’s upcoming events related to the publication, including all virtual and in-person engagements.

“We will no longer promote He’s Making You Crazy, and we’ve canceled all remaining virtual or in-person events,” the company wrote in a post shared earlier this month.

According to the company’s stamens, the Chicago Review Press prides itself on publishing books that promote social justice and equality and strives to be “aware, pay attention, and make a positive contribution to the world around us.”

The company also said that there is always room to do better and promised to stay educated.

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Kristen’s book was released on June 2, just one week before she and her co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Brett Caprioni, and Max Boyens, were fired from their positions on the show due to past racist behavior or comments they made. Then, one week after that, the publication stopped being promoted by the Chicago Review Press.

After Kristen and Stassi were fired last week due to their allegedly racist past antics, their rep released a statement to Us Weekly magazine, telling their longtime supporters that they know that what they did was wrong and that they apologized and were punished.

“Without casting aside their actions or the impact of those actions, they want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere,” the statement explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kristen apologized on Instagram for her past mistakes, which include her attempts to have former Vanderpump Rules co-star Faith Stowers, an African American woman, jailed for crimes she didn’t commit, earlier this month.

“Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her,” Kristen wrote.

Kristen then said that she did not want to add to the injustice happening around the world.