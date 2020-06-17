Peruvian Model Paula Manzanal Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Nude Bikini

Paula Manzanal teased her 2 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, June 17, with a hot new update. The former Miss Peru took to the popular social media platform to post a smoldering snapshot of herself in a bikini that put her hourglass figure front and center.

Manzanal sizzled in a two-piece bathing suit in a nude shade that contrasted with her sun-kissed complexion. It featured a classic top with large triangles that narrowed at the top to go over the shoulders. Its V-shaped neckline created ample space that allowed her to show off her voluptuous cleavage. Despite being large, the triangles were narrowly cut, exposing a bit of sideboob.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching bottoms with thin straps, which Manzanal opted to pull up high on her sides, baring her hips. The front sat low, exposing her tight lower stomach. Manzanal accessorized her look with a white beaded necklace that went around her neck twice and sat between her breasts.

Manzanal posed at an undisclosed beach in front of a thatched roof beach hut with a couple of lounge chairs underneath it. She angled her left profile at the camera as she placed the back leg forward. She arched her back, showcasing her pert booty and taut stomach. Manzanal completed the sexy pose by taking both hands to her hair. She tilted her head back as closed her eyes and pouted her lips.

She wore her honey-colored tresses swept over to the right and styled down. Despite having on a bikini, she opted to wear a full face of makeup, which seemingly included golden-brown shadow, nude lipstick, and lots of bronzer on her cheekbones.

In under a day, the post has attracted about 50,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to rave about her incredible physique and to share their admiration for Manzanal.

“So beautiful,” one fan simply said.

“What can I say but (that’s what I’m talking about) [eyes emoji] you’ve got my full attention,” replied another user.

“Damn nice hips [and] curves,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Very beautiful and very gorgeous and very stunning and very powerful lady. Ah yeah yeah yeah,” added a fourth fan.

Manzanal often shares bikini photos on her Instagram feed. Last week, she posted another example in which she sported a maroon two-piece, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. Her bikini bottoms had spaghetti straps that tied into bows that dangled onto her sides while the front remained low. Her matching bikini top had equally thin straps that were placed over her shoulders and itty-bitty triangles. Manzanal posed for the shot at a white sand beach with tropical vegetation all around.