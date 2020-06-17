Sofia Bevarly Flaunts Bust & Tiny Waist In Sexy New Photo

Sofia Bevarly looked nothing short of incredible in the most recent image added to her Instagram feed. The upload captured the model plugging a product for men, and it’s safe to say that she did an excellent job of luring in her fans.

Sofia was posed in the center of the photo, which was cropped at her thighs. She did not use a geotag to share her specific location, but she was posed inside. The room where she stood was decorated with a plasma television and a white table underneath it. A framed black mirror rested against the wall, and the floor was lined with marble tile.

Sofia faced her figure toward the camera and held a product from Manscaped in her left hand. She rested her opposite arm on top of the product’s box, which sat on a wooden table. The Florida native gazed into the camera and gave a partial smirk to her admirers. Sofia opted for a two-piece set that showed off her curvy figure.

On her upper half, the model wore a black tank top with a scooping neckline that left her collar bare. The piece hardly contained her ample assets, which came spilling out of its sides. The body of the garment was tight on her figure, and she wore it tucked into her bottoms, which helped accentuate her tiny waist.

Sofia sported a pair of denim on her lower half, but because of the way that the photo was cropped, it was not clear if they were shorts or jeans. The fabric was a light wash, and it fit tightly around her waist.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBiyiFHh-BG4T6wW882GAMxAayv0yBshuja5zg0/

The model wore her long, brunette tresses in a tousled style that swept over her forehead and cascaded down her back. She added a little bit of jewelry, including a pair of silver hoop earrings and a ring to match. It looked like Sofia sported a minor application of makeup that helped bring out her beautiful features. The look seemed to include defined brows, eyeliner, and blush.

In her caption, Sofia promoted a new Manscaped tool and shared that it is the perfect gift for Father’s Day. She also included a code for 20 percent off. The post has earned a ton of attention thus far with over 19,000 likes and 200-plus comments.

“Good afternoon, my beautiful friend,” one fan wrote with a few red hearts.

“Very very hot pose and beautiful figure honey but you didn’t reply my comments why dear,” a second social media user asked.

“You always look sooo beautiful,” one more fan complimented with a few flame emoji.