Corrie Yee Smolders In Orange Bikini In Latest Poolside Pic

Corrie Yee heated up her Instagram page with yet another scantily clad snapshot. On Wednesday, the brunette model looked super sexy in a tiny bikini while she soaked up the sun.

The influencer’s bikini was a bright orange color that popped against her tan. Bejeweled straps added some bling to the tiny number. The cups were narrow triangles that showed off plenty of her cleavage. A gold detail in the center of the top drew the eye to her chest and down her tight abs. Not much of the bottoms could be seen except the side straps, and part of a small tattoo peeked out from behind one of them. Corrie’s skin appeared to be oiled down, as it glowed in the outside light.

Corrie smoldered in the tiny two-piece as she posed near an outdoor pool that featured a tile backdrop with a water spilling into the pool. The model perched on the edge of the pool as she leaned back on one elbow with her other hand on her head. Her legs were extended in front of her with her knees slightly bent. One of her feet dangled from the edge of the pool while she pointed the toes on her other foot. She tilted her head back and closed her eyes. Her lips were parted, and she wore a sultry expression on her face. Her long, dark hair fell behind her and the curled ends skimmed the edge of the pool. The pose showed off Corrie’s toned tummy and voluptuous chest. The feminine curve of her hip and her long lean legs were also on display.

Corrie appeared to be wearing at least a little bit of makeup that included mascara, a shimmery eye shadow and a rose shade on her lips.

In the post’s caption, Corrie credited the photographer and plugged the maker of the bikini.

Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to gush over how tantalizing she looked.

“very gorgeous great body and gorgeous in bikini,” one admirer commented.

“Sexiest woman on the planet!!” a second follower chimed in.

“amazing, you look stunning,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“You are so hot and beautiful,” a fourth fan wrote.

Corrie is no stranger to flaunting her figure in bikinis, and now that temperatures are rising, her fans can almost bet that they will see more of the same in the future. When she isn’t showing off her curves in bathing suits, Corrie’s fans can usually see her modeling flirty outfits, such as the white jacket and thong she wore earlier this month.