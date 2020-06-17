Juliette Porter Posts Sassy Photo After Ex-Boyfriend Alex Kompthecras’ ‘Siesta Key’ Firing

The 'Siesta Key' star looks cool and confident as her ex gets the ax.

Siesta Key star Juliette Porter posted a new photo to Instagram hours after it was announced that her ex-boyfriend, Alex Kompthecras, was fired from the MTV reality show.

The Siesta Key beauty is at the center of a love story triangle with Alex and his new girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, in the reality show’s third season. But Juliette was front and center as she posed in a lacy black miniskirt and high-heeled boots hours after the show’s Season 3B premiere.

In the photo, a confident Juliette held a magenta fan and looked directly at the camera. The 22-year-old looked like she meant business as she posed for the sassy pic as news about her reality show’s casting shakeup made headlines on Wednesday morning.

In the caption to the photo, Juliette wrote that the latest Siesta Key episode was “interesting,” and she asked her social media followers what they thought. Many fans noted that the show seemed “choppy” after Alex’s firing resulted in the premiere being cut down from 2 hours to just 54 minutes after MTV edited out his scenes.

In comments to Juliette’s post, several viewers slammed the show’s last-minute editing of major storylines, with some calling the finished product “messy” and and “bad,” Others predicted that the show is done without Alex, who was the lead male on the popular MTV reality show that was dreamed up by his own dad, Gary Kompothecras.

“[I think] that you should probably update your resume because I feel like the show isn’t gonna survive,” one fan wrote to Juliette.

“I was thinking the same,” another added. “She looked beautiful but hope she has a backup job now!“

But others said they think this is Juliette’s time to shine.

“THE QUEEN OF SIESTA KEY HAS RISEN,” one fan wrote in all caps.

“I love your new idgaf attitude,” another wrote to Juliette.

For those fans concerned that there will be a lack of drama as Siesta Key’s final season 3 episodes play out without Alex, Juliette took to Twitter to set the record straight.

“You still see all the drama, you just don’t see him,” she wrote of her ex.

Hours before Juliette posted her new pic, MTV’s message about Siesta Key stated that the network made the decision to “cut ties” with Alex and that they would be “editing the current season to minimize his presence.” It was also revealed that Alex will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key. The former reality star was axed after his old social media activity unearthed racist content.

MTV has not announced if Siesta Key will return next year for a fourth season. The reality show usually films in the summertime in the wealthy Florida beach town.