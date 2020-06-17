Puerto Rican Fitness Model Yarishna Ayala Flaunts Insane Body In Tiny String Bikini

Yarishna Ayala stunned many of her 2.2 million Instagram fans on Tuesday, June 16, with a new update in which she rocked a tiny bikini that put her spectacular physique fully on display.

The photo captured the Puerto Rican model and fitness trainer posing in an elegant living room decorated with white leather furniture. Ayala stood in front of a large mirror as she used her iPhone to take the selfie. She had her back to the camera, which made her enviable glutes the focal point of the picture. She threw a peace sign with her free hand while looking at the phone screen with her lips slightly parted. Ayala rested her weight on the front leg as she stretched the other one back, showcasing her muscular quads and booty.

Ayala rocked a two-piece bathing suit that boasted a red and black color scheme. It included barely there bikini bottoms with a G-string cut that bared her derriere almost in its entirety. They had thin straps, which Ayala tied high on her sides in a way that accentuated the contrast between her strong lower body and itty-bitty waist.

She paired it with a stylish red top featuring two off-the-shoulder straps that sat on her upper arms. The sleeve included a black detail that matched the bottoms. The front was not visible in the snapshot but the back consisted of a straight-cut strap that exposed Ayala’s muscular upper torso.

Ayala wore her raven hair parted in the middle. She wore the front part braided and pulled back in a half-ponytail while the rest of her hair was styled down in perfectly straight strands that fell to her booty. She completed her look with some makeup, seemingly a light brown shadow for a smoky effect, complete with perfect black wings.

Within a half day, the photo has attracted more than 51,500 likes and upwards of 1,200 comments. Most of her fans expressed their reactions via emoji, but many wrote flattering message in different languages, including Portuguese, Spanish and English, indicating her fanbase crosses many borders.

“Happy hump day,” one user wrote, including peach and camel emoji to illustrate the message.

“The world’s most beautiful woman,” replied another fan.

“You look amazing!” a third admirer chimed in.

“[B]eautiful muscular goddess,” added a fourth fan.

Ayala often shows off her chiseled body to her fans on her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr has previously shared, she recently posted another mirror selfie in which she wore a mismatched two-piece in a beige color palette. The top had a classic triangle cut and a stylish checkered print. The cups were connected via a dark buckle. The straps, instead of tying together around the neck, went in the same direction, creating a transversal line across her chest.