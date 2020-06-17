‘Bold & The Beautiful’ Preview For Wednesday: Katherine Chancellor Tells Stephanie Douglas Forrester The Truth

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Wednesday, June 17 reveals that in this throwback episode, the great Katherine Chancellor (the late Jeanne Cooper) made her appearance in the world’s most-watched soap opera. Katherine gave Stephanie Douglas Forrester (Susan Flannery) some shocking news. But Stephanie was delighted when she realized that the tide had finally turned in her favor, per Soaps.

This week, The Bold and the Beautiful will revisit some episodes where characters from The Young and the Restless made an appearance on the show. The vintage episodes celebrate the crossovers between the two sister soap operas.

Stephanie & Eric’s Divorce

After many months of feuding, Eric Forrester (John McCook) divorced Stephanie. He also walked away with everything, including Forrester Creations. Of course, Stephanie was very torn about losing the company that she and Eric had built together.

But Massimo Marone uncovered a shocking betrayal and arranged for her to see someone important. Katherine agreed to fly to Los Angeles to meet with Stephanie and tell her some important news. The two matriarchs met. Katherine later confirmed that Stephanie’s father had ensured that Forrester Creations would always belong to her because she was the sole owner of the business.

Stephanie realized that she did not lose Forrester Creations in the divorce. But Stephanie also found out that her ex-husband schemed behind her back to steal her company from her.

When the matriarchs meet ???? RT if you love this duo. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/zLVit48Zce — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 17, 2020

Eric’s Betrayal & Deceit

Eric knew about the trust and that Forrester Creations would always belong to Stephanie. He hid the document in the company safe and was stunned to find that he had misplaced it. He and his lawyer Jonathan (the late Joseph Campanella) talked about the document because he knew what was at stake.

When Eric initially learned of the trust, he and Jonathan decided to conceal it so that Stephanie would never find out that she had the final say over the empire that they created together.

Eric had been lying to Stephanie for years and had gone after the company in the divorce even though he knew that the company belonged to her. Eric wanted to protect his interest in the company. He did not want to lose Forrester Creations, the company that was synonymous with his name and designs. He had also contributed to the company’s success with his creativity.

But Eric was in for a huge surprise when Stephanie paid him a visit. She walked into his office and demanded some answers. She knew that he was guilty even before she started her line of questioning.

The episode originally aired on November 1, 2005.