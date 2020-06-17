‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Doesn’t Want Her Daughters To Be Reality Stars, Talks Future With Bravo

Kyle Richards hopes her daughters won't follow in her footsteps.

Kyle Richards may have made a name for herself with her role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but when it comes to her thoughts on her four daughters following in her footsteps, the former child actress doesn’t want to see her children take the same path.

Although Kyle has embarked on a number of fun projects that likely came about due to her popularity on the Bravo reality series, including her store, Kyle by Alene Too, and her clothing line, Kyle + Shahida, the longtime reality star told Australian TV WEEK magazine that she “would strongly advise against” her daughters getting into reality television.

“I wouldn’t let them. Two of my girls are in real estate – they’re businesswomen, and I like that they’re on that path,” Kyle said, according to a report shared by the Daily Mail on June 17.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, Kyle shares her three youngest daughters, including 23-year-old Alexia, 20-year-old Sophia, and 12-year-old Portia, with her realtor husband, Mauricio Umansky. Mauricio has been seen alongside her for years on the show and also makes frequent appearances on Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles, which also airs on Bravo.

Before marrying Mauricio in 1996, Kyle was married to first husband Guraish Aldjufrie, who is the father of her oldest child, 31-year-old daughter Farrah Aldjufrie.

As for her own future in reality television, Kyle said that while she’s appeared on 10 years of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she can’t imagine spending another decade on the series and joked that she wouldn’t survive another 10 years.

Following Lisa Vanderpump’s exit last year, Kyle is the only remaining original cast member on the show.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kyle’s marriage, despite appearing quite stable on the show, recently came under fire from her fellow Real Housewives star Jill Zarin, formerly of The Real Housewives of New York City. Jill suggested they may split if Kyle doesn’t leave her position on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills sooner rather than later.

“Kyle and Mauricio, I worry. I think they are a really great couple, but I know that Bobby and I after a few years, I felt it. I felt shaky. Not very shaky, but I felt a little shaky and I hope she gets off before anything happens to her and Mauricio,” Jill said on Us Weekly‘s podcast last week.

Kyle has not responded to Jill’s concerns.