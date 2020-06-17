Saffron Barker Poses In Short Low-Cut Semi-Sheer Black Garment From Her New Clothing Range

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to treat fans with a new photo of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant recently announced that she will be releasing a second collection with clothing brand In The Style and posed in one of the garments that will be available to purchase.

The 19-year-old stunned in a low-cut black garment that fell above her knees and helped display her decolletage, which she accessorized with a necklace featuring a heart pendant. The attire looked to be a blazer jacket with a tight sheer corset-style detailing around the waist. Underneath, Barker appeared to be wearing shorts of the same color. She opted for nude-colored heels and kept her nails short with a coat of white polish. Barker styled her long blond wavy hair in a high ponytail and covered her eyes with black shades. For her makeup application, she seemingly wore lipstick.

The YouTuber — who boasts more than 2.3 million subscribers — posted three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Barker was snapped on the pavement in front of a couple of tall palm trees. She parted her legs and raised one hand to her sunglasses. Barker looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and made the pose look effortless.

In the next slide, she was captured in the same location. Barker rested both hands beside her and sported a subtle pout.

In the third and final frame, she showed off the garment in a close-up shot. Barker was photographed from the neck down and placed both hands on her hips.

She geotagged her upload with Miami Beach, Florida, letting her followers know where these pics took place.

For her caption, Barker expressed that this outfit is her favorite from the new collection that will launch next Wednesday with In The Style.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 76,000 likes and over 940 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“The collection is going to be amazing,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“You look amazing,” another devotee shared.

“You are so stunning,” remarked a third fan.

“You are literally an actual goddess,” a fourth admirer commented.

Barker is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she announced the new collection in a low-cut blue jumpsuit. Barker completed the outfit with gladiator-style sandals, aviator sunglasses, small earrings, and a gold bracelet. She wore her long wavy blond hair down with a middle part and appeared to have applied a full face of makeup.