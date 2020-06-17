Chloe Saxon Shows Off Her Hourglass Figure In Pink Leggings & A Sports Bra

Brunette bombshell Chloe Saxon tantalized her 754,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, a sexy snap in which she flaunted her hourglass physique in a pink workout ensemble. The outfit she wore was from the brand Missy Empire, and she made sure to tag their Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself.

Chloe showed off her ample assets in a pink sports bra with a daringly low neckline, which flaunted a serious amount of cleavage. Thin straps stretched over her shoulders, adding a bit of support, and the look exposed several inches of her stomach as well as her sculpted arms. The sports bra also appeared to have a small cut-out detail just below her cleavage to show a bit of extra skin.

Chloe paired the sports bra with pink leggings that clung to every inch of her curves. The leggings were high-waisted, accentuating her hourglass figure, and showed off her toned legs to perfection. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of pink socks, going fully monochromatic. She didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where the snap was taken, but she appeared to be sitting on a white chair with a plain white wall behind her. The neutral background provided the perfect backdrop for her colorful ensemble.

Chloe finished the ensemble with a few accessories, including a pair of stud earrings, a delicate necklace, and a pink scrunchie around her wrist. Her long brunette locks were styled in a deep side part and they tumbled down her chest in soft curls.

Chloe altered her pose only slightly for the second and third snaps in the Instagram update, showing off her curves for the camera. Her beauty look was flawless, with bold brows framing her gorgeous eyes what what looked like a neutral hue on her plump pout.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post racked up over 4,200 likes within an hour, as well as 86 comments from her eager fans.

“Gorgeous in pink,” one fan commented.

“I must say, you look stunningly beautiful every time I see you, no matter what outfit you wear,” another follower remarked.

“So sexy,” one fan added, followed by a flame emoji.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Chloe flaunted even more skin in a double Instagram update in which she rocked a glittering silver bikini top and lavender bottoms with sparkling straps stretching over her hips. The bikini showed off a serious amount of cleavage and also highlighted her hourglass curves, as she gazed seductively at the camera.