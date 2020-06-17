Brennah Black Leaves Almost Nothing To The Imagination In Black Lace Lingerie

American model and actress Brennah Black took to her Instagram account on Wednesday and shared an NSFW snap in which she left nothing to the imagination of the viewers.

In the snap, the 24-year-old model rocked a black lace lingerie set that featured a black corset with spaghetti straps, mesh panels, a small bow under the neckline, and lacy edges. To spice things up, she pulled the neckline of the corset down to expose her breasts. In keeping with Instagram’s policy on full-on nudity, however, she censored her nipples with black, heart-shaped pasties.

Brennah teamed the sexy corset with a pair of black lace panties that drew viewers’ attention toward her taut stomach and lean legs. The snapshot can be viewed on Instagram.

The hottie appeared to have applied a full face of makeup. Her makeup application seemingly included foundation, a nude lipstick, nude eyeshadow, heavily-lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. She wore her blond tresses in soft waves and let her locks fall over her shoulders and chest. She also allowed a few strands of hair cascade over her face.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Hollywood. For the pic, she stood at a nondescript location against the background of some white curtains. She tilted her body, held her phone in her hand, gazed at the camera, and seductively parted her lips.

In the caption, Brennah informed her fans that her sexy lingerie set was from her own lingerie line called Black Heart The Label, which is about to be launched.

Within an hour of going live, the steamy photograph accrued about 7,000 likes. What’s more, many of her ardent followers flocked to the comments section and posted more than 360 messages in which they praised her sexy figure and sensual sense of style.

“You look “stunnorgeous.” It’s a word I invented combing “stunning” and “gorgeous.” Have a great day and smile often, Miss Black,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Oh my dear God, your hotness leaves me speechless!” another user chimed in.

“Marry me pleaseeeeeee!” a third admirer requested.

“You are surely the most beautiful and hottest woman on the gram!” a fourth follower remarked.

The snap was also liked by many of her fellow models and influencers, including Bianca Richards and Alyshia Barragan.

Ahead of her lingerie brand’s launch, Brennah has been treating her fans to a number of hot snaps. As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, she shared a photo last week in which she was featured wearing a black lace teddy.