Michelle Lewin Slays In A Tiny Bikini As She Poses Poolside With Her Husband

Fitness professional Michelle Lewin shared a new photo on her Instagram page on Tuesday that immediately raised temperatures among her millions of fans. The photo featured Michelle wearing a bikini and posing with her husband Jimmy Lewin and there was a lot of heat coming from this stunning couple.

The geotag in Michelle’s post suggested that this photo was taken in North Miami Beach, Florida, which is where she and Jimmy live. In her caption, the Venezuelan beauty asked her followers how their quarantine love life had been affecting them.

Michelle didn’t provide her own answer to this question. However, some fans might suspect that her choice of photo for this post may have provided an answer. The chemistry between Michelle and Jimmy was off-the-charts and people certainly took notice of that.

Jimmy and Michelle were quite close to one another in this particular snapshot, positioned so that he stood in the pool and she sat on the edge in front of him. She had one leg bent, her foot placed flat on the bricks of the pool deck. It appeared that her other leg was probably on the other side of Jimmy, in the pool water.

The Venezuelan fitness model braced herself slightly on the fingertips of one hand and her other arm rested gently on her bent knee. Her hair was parted on the side, and her straight locks hung down her back.

The bikini Michelle wore was the perfect choice for showing off her insanely fit physique. The side-tie bikini bottoms were skimpy enough to give fans a glimpse of her curvy derriere and muscular thighs, and the triangle bikini top left her back mostly bare.

Michelle gazed up at Jimmy as he looked down at her. It looked like he had one hand placed gently around her neck and on one shoulder as he leaned in slightly toward his wife.

It took less than 18 hours for Michelle’s post to receive more than 340,000 likes. Almost 2,800 comments flowed in as well, with notes left in both Spanish and English. A lot of people responded to the prompt Michelle had in her caption, noting the current state of their love life.

Many others, however, couldn’t resist pointing out that Jimmy and Michelle are “couple goals” and looked amazing.

“Damn hot couple alert!!!” one person wrote.

“Wow I love this picture of you guys,” a fan praised.

“Power couple. If this doesn’t motivate people. What will?!?” someone else questioned.

A recent Instagram post of Michelle’s showed her followers how well her lower-body workouts have paid off. Most would probably say that this new photo reinforced that message quite well.