GOP Operatives Betray Donald Trump Pushing Republicans To Support Joe Biden With Super PAC

Several high profile Republican operatives are launching a super PAC which is aimed at turning the Republican vote toward the Democratic nominee, Joe Biden.

The PAC’s website states that they are targeting “former Trump supporters” in an effort to harness their power to “help Joe Biden win and heal America.”

According to a report in Axios, organizers of the event told them that there are prominent Republicans from the Trump and George W. Bush administrations working to tip voters toward supporting Biden in November.

Included in the lineup of well-known Republicans are PAC founder Matt Borges, who is the former chairman of the Ohio Republican Party, as well as Anthony Scaramucci, a former Trump communications director who was fired after spending 10 days with the administration.

Scaramucci has made no secret of his frustration with the White House following his unceremonious firing early in the administration’s tenure.

Right Side Pac’s website states their belief that “In every neighborhood of every town, in every congressional district in all the must-win states, is a former Trump-supporting GOP voter who knows now that the time has come to take bold action.”

“In the minds of Republican voters, we must make him more than simply the lesser of two evils.'”

According to Axios, the PAC plans to leverage Biden’s reputation as someone of the Catholic faith coupled with his diplomatic and military connections along with his previous record on free trade, states’ rights, and spending to convince anti-Trump Republicans that they should feel comfortable supporting the Democratic candidate.

I just spliced together Joe Biden's campaign launch ad attacking Trump for his "fine people" comment and Joe Biden himself saying in 1993 that there are "many fine people" who display the confederate flag. It really is something. pic.twitter.com/RmC5Q0eF4V — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 17, 2020

The group will rely on large donations, according to the publication, and seek help from dozens of known Republican entities, including those who have worked for former President Bush and the late Sen. John McCain on presidential campaigns.

Along with their star power, the PAC intends to use digital ads, television spots, and mail and phone contact to reach as many Republicans as possible before the November election.

“We’re going to dig into the data and find out where these voters are and try to help turn them out,” Axios quoted a source as saying. They will also encourage absentee voting, for those unable to vote in person.

Right Side PAC has aligned itself with “The Lincoln Project,” which was started by George Conway, the husband of presidential adviser Kellyanne Conway, and avid anti-Trump republican, and someone cited in a recent CNN opinion editorial about the ills of assuming the Republican Party is fractured.

The project is known to blast the Republican attorney’s former colleagues who believe they can distance themselves from the less palatable aspects of the current administration while still supporting the office of the president.