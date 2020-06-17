Nata Lee Shows Off Her Toned Body In Black Ensemble Complete With Thigh-High Boots

Nata Lee steamed up her Instagram page on Wednesday with a new series of snaps that have proved hard to ignore.

The upload included a total of three photos that captured the Russian model and DJ posing in front of the vanity in her bathroom. She was first seen sitting on the marble countertop while gazing down at the floor. In the remaining two slides, she turned to face the mirror affixed to the wall behind her as she clipped back some of her platinum locks with a bobby pin.

Nata appeared to be only in the beginning stages of her getting-ready routine. She was not yet fully clothed for the day, but her 5.3 million followers seemed just as impressed with the ensemble she was already in.

Nata posed in a set of “classic black” lingerie from Fashion Nova that highlighted nearly every inch of her endless curves. Her scanty look included a balconette bra with thin straps and a tight band that highlighted her slender frame. Her bountiful cleavage was in full view thanks to its plunging neckline, resulting in a very busty display that was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing.

The social media sensation was even more risque with the lower half of her look, which included nothing more than a black thong. Its daringly cheeky cut exposed her pert derriere in its entirety, while its high-cut design showcased her sculpted legs and massive thigh tattoo. The number also featured a thin waistband that sat high up on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and trim waist.

Nata completed her look with a pair of black thigh-high stockings and a dainty navel ring. She let her blond tresses fall messily down her back and looked to be free of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

The triple Instagram update was quickly met with love by many of Nata’s adoring fans. It has amassed over 196,000 likes during its first two hours of going live to her feed, as well as 1,500-plus comments.

“So beautiful!!! Everything looks amazing on you,” one person wrote.

“You’re out of this world!” quipped another fan.

“Sexiest woman I have ever seen in my life,” a third follower remarked.

“Simply lovely,” added a fourth admirer.

Nata regularly entertains her fans with sizzling, skin-baring snaps. The star recently heated things up on her page again by showcasing her phenomenal figure in a white bra and hipster panties. That post proved to be another hit, racking up more than 381,000 likes and 2,318 comments to date.