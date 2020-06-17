Australian Model Georgia Gibbs Shows Off Killer Figure In Mismatched Workout Set

Georgia Gibbs sizzled in her latest Instagram post on Wednesday, June 17, when she teased her 718,000 followers with a couple of snapshots of herself in a flattering workout set.

The Australian model was featured striking different poses on a balcony in front of glass and metal railings with a gorgeous city view in the background. In the first shot, Gibbs sat on a white yoga mat with her left leg bent in front of her body and the other kicked to the side. She rested her hands on her knees while looking to the left, away from the camera, with a bright smile on her face. The second snap captured Gibbs with her back to the viewer, putting her backside on display.

Gibbs rocked a mismatched two-piece that included a pair of bronze-colored leggings with fine texture in a lighter tone. They were high-waisted and clung to her slender midsection. They were made of a thin but strong fabric that outlined Gibbs’s fit legs. She paired it with a skintight top, which she wore tucked into her yoga pants. It boasted spaghetti straps placed over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that exposed a bit of her cleavage.

Gibbs appeared to be wearing no makeup at all, embracing her natural beauty. She pulled her dark blond hair up in a tight ponytail.

In the caption, Gibbs revealed that her set was part of a recent drop by Alo Yoga, suggesting the post was an add for the brand. The post has garnered more than 11,000 likes and over 75 comments within the first few hours of going live. Her fans took to the comments section to compliment Gibbs on a variety aspects of her shoot, including outfit and her beauty.

“What a view [yellow flower emoji] also love the set!” one of her fans wrote.

“Beautiful color beautiful you,” replied another user.

“Nice shots and outfit. Great colour on you too,” a third admirer raved.

“Literally these could not fit you more if they tried! Absolutely glorious you glowing GODDESSS [sparkly pink heart emoji] hope you okay hunni xxxx,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Gibbs recently stunned her fans once again when she posted a series of photos of herself clad in a skimpy two-piece bathing suit, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. She had the impromptu photo shoot in her living room and struck several poses for the camera to show off her glam at a variety of angles under the “great lighting” of the space. Her bikini included a tiny triangle top and high-cut bottoms. Over it, she wore a print oversized shirt.