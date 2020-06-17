Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Trim Figure In Curve-Hugging Beige Dress

Tahlia Skaines took to Instagram on Wednesday to share three stunning new photos of herself.

In the shared photos, the Australian model rocked a curve-hugging beige mini-dress. The dress featured a mock turtleneck, short sleeves, and ruching on the sides that ended in messy bow ties. She accessorized her look with a chic black purse that appeared to from the luxury French fashion house Yves St Laurent based on the logo at the front. She matched the high-heeled sandals that she wore to her bag.

Tahlia wore her straight blond hair in a low ponytail that she embellished with shiny headbands. As for her makeup, she opted for a smoky look around her eyes. It seemed to have been achieved thanks to a liberal application of dark eye, shadow, eyeliner, and mascara. She paired the bold eye makeup with a matte dusky pink lip color.

In the first photo, she turned to one side and posed with one leg bent at the knee. In the second, she jutted her hips to one side as he faced the camera directly and wore the purse over her shoulder. In the third, she was captured in profile much like the first photo, but this time she stood with her head titled downwards.

The post has been liked more than 6,000 times, as of this writing, and over 100 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, several fans complimented Tahlia’s lean physique.

“I could probably never wear this dress post-lunch,” one person wrote before adding a crying laughing emoji to their comment. “It would either have stains on it or show an enormous food baby… or both.”

“Wow you are looking very gorgeous and beautiful in that lovely outfit,” another Instagram user added.

Other commenters were left compliments that were more concise.

“Real-life princess,” a third person wrote

“You look amazing,” a fourth supporter commented.

And a third subset of the comments section opted to forgo using words entirely and filled their comments with emoji instead.

While Tahlia posed in a dress in her latest Instagram photos, she opted for much skimpier attire in a previous image set. In a post shared to Instagram one day ago, she sported bright red lingerie as she lounged on a bed.

“Pillow talk,” she wrote in the caption, before tagging the brand that sells the underwear she wore.

The post has been liked more than 15,000 times since its upload and more than 250 Instagram users have commented on it.