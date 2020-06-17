Scott Senjo, Professor Who Resigned Following ‘Abhorrent’ Tweets About Anti-Police Protests, Wants Job Back

Scott Senjo, a Utah professor who resigned following eyebrow-raising tweets about police protests, is now asking for his old job back, Salt Lake City’s KUTV reported.

Senjo had been a professor of criminology at Ogden’s Weber State University. However, his career with the university came to an end in the wake of the George Floyd protests, following tweets he made about protests. Specifically, according to a June 3 KUTV report, it was 3 tweets that got him into hot water.

In one tweet, he referenced vandalism that had been done to CNN headquarters in Atlanta during violent protests in that city. He expressed support for the vandalism in some unspecified way. In another, a reporter said that he had been hit by police in New York City; Senjo responded by calling the alleged act “excellent,” and that if he (Senjo) had been the police officer, the reporter “wouldn’t be able to tweet.” In a third, in response to a video of an NYPD vehicle apparently being driven into a crowd of protesters, Senjo wrote, “That’s not how I would have driven the car into the crowd.”

The tweets drew outrage on the social media platform, and prompted calls for his firing.

Senjo later deleted the tweets and, later still, his entire Twitter account.

His employer called the tweets “abhorrent.”

“The comments made by our faculty member are hurtful and inconsistent with the values of Weber State University and our work to create an inclusive and welcoming environment,” the university said in a statement.

He subsequently tendered his resignation, writing, “the public fury is too great. I have to resign immediately. There’s no other option,” according to an email to his department chair that was obtained by KUTV.

The university did not ask for his resignation, the TV station clarified.

Senjo is now asking for his old job back, having formally requested a withdrawal of his resignation.

That effectively puts his employment status with the university as “on-leave,” meaning that he has been relieved of his duties while still remaining an employee. Further, his future with the institution remains uncertain, as the university has promised an investigation into his tweets.

In a statement, the university noted that Senjo’s resignation, his withdrawal of his resignation, and the ongoing investigation are “ongoing personnel matter[s]” and thus, can’t be commented on publicly.

The university also noted that tenured faculty members such as Senjo have 5 days to withdraw a resignation.