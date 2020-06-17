Monica Huldt Leaves Little To The Imagination In A See-Through Crop Top & Black Panties

Monica Huldt went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram upload on Wednesday morning. The Swedish model showed some skin as she revealed in the caption of the post that she was excited for a brand new adventure.

In the racy pic, Monica looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a see-through crop top. The tiny tan shirt clung tightly around her ample bust. The sheer material gave fans a peek at her bare chest underneath.

She also sported a pair of skimpy black panties. The garment rested high on her curvy hips and clung tightly around her tiny waist while accentuating her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the snap.

Monica posed outdoors by a metal bench. She pushed her hip out and grabbed at the strap of her panties while arching her back and wearing a sultry expression on her face. In the background some green foliage and flowers could be seen.

Monica wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. She styled the golden locks in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also opted for a natural makeup look in the shot. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete her face with soft pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Monica’s 711,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button more than 12,000 times within the first four hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 300 messages.

“Well THAT outfit is going to turn a few heads for SURE!!!” one follower declared.

“Looking most beautiful as always!!” another wrote.

“Thats a really Hot pic,” a third social media user gushed.

“Looking very pretty gorgeous baby,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to showing off her fit figure in racy outfits for her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting racy bathing suits, tiny tops, and sexy lingerie in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Monica recently delighted her followers when she posed in a racy white bikini. To date, that snap has raked in more than 12,000 likes and over 250 comments.