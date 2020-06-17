Billie Lee Shares Emotional & Financial Struggles Caused By ‘Vanderpump Rules’

LBTQ+ activist Billie Lee discussed her time on Vanderpump Rules on Tuesday. The former server shared with Page Six that the show caused her to struggle both financially and emotionally.

Billie was the first transgender cast member to join the hit reality show. The self-proclaimed LGBTQ+ activist made an impassioned speech about coming out during her first appearance on Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules.

“Jax and a lot of people were very kind to me on Pride when I first met them and in front of the cameras.”

Although it appeared as though the cast was in full support during the show, off-camera, it was a different story. Billie continued to share an account from former co-star Jax Taylor. The activist alleged that the now controversial reality star once went on a date with a woman that turned out to be a man. Billie recalled the star explaining that the experience “grossed him out.” Billie took great offense to the alleged tale.

“Off-camera, you’re making it clear that being trans is gross and you are not down for that.”

Jax has never confirmed this story, and Bravo declined to comment to Page Six. The newlywed has come under fire recently for past comments that have been deemed racially insensitive. As The Inquisitr previously reported, business partner Lance Bass has distanced himself from the star and even called for Jax to be fired from the popular reality show. Lance’s statements come after co-stars Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni were let go because of similar controversies.

The reality star reportedly suffered emotionally because of her time on Vanderpump Rules. Billie explained that some of her “hardest times” were after the show, and the experience took a significant toll on the activist’s mental health.

“I slipped into a really bad depression … and when the suicidal thoughts came in, that’s when I knew I had to really, like, check my mental health.”

The star was not happy with how the scenes were edited. Billie described her perception of being on the show.

“It was all about being the token — villainizing me, and throwing me out. It was just horrible.”

The show also took a financial toll on the server. The star explained how, although the show gained the activist some notoriety, it did not provide financial support. As a new cast member on Vanderpump Rules, Lee was making the lowest amount on the pay scale. The star struggled to pay bills but did not feel comfortable discussing the matter because of her stature within the LGBTQ+ community.