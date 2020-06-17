Salma Hayek Shows Off Her Gray Roots Before Undergoing Hair Transformation For Movie Reshoots

Salma's reshoots were likely for her role in the Marvel movie 'The Eternals.'

Salma Hayek said goodbye to her gray roots as she prepared to return to work. The gorgeous actress showed off her natural hair one more time on Instagram before giving her mane a makeover. According to Screen Rant, Salma is most likely getting ready to resume filming on the Marvel movie The Eternals.

In the caption of her Instagram post, the 53-year-old actress revealed that she had to undergo a dye job ahead of filming reshoots for an unidentified project. The side-by-side photos that she shared showed what her hair looked like before and after she got it colored. In the first shot, Salma wore her dark hair clipped back. A number of gray strands could be seen framing her face, including a few short, unruly hairs.

It looked like Salma’s au naturale look extended to her face. She didn’t appear to have a stitch of makeup on her flawless, glowing skin. However, her pores were invisible, and her skin tone was completely even. Her eyelashes looked long and full, and her lips were a pretty rose-petal pink hue. Her close-up photo also captured her bright, shining eyes and her perfect Cupid’s bow. The picture was similar to another recent makeup-free Instagram photo that had Salma’s admirers praising her ageless beauty.

In her “after” photo, Salma’s grays were gone. Her hair was down, and it looked like it had been dyed a few shades lighter. Her sleek mane had warm, golden tones that almost matched the color of her deep brown eyes. She appeared to have on makeup that included a light coat of mascara, silver eyeliner, and bubblegum pink lipstick.

Salma made the caption of her post rhyme when revealing that she was forced to cover up her grays before going back to work. The Frida star’s pair of pictures has earned over 419,000 likes so far, and her fans also flocked to the comments section to share their reactions to the shots. Many commenters seemed to agree that Salma didn’t need makeup or a hair touch-up to look gorgeous.

“You look amazing in both,” read one response to her post.

“Do you ever age? I pray to God that I age like you!” another fan wrote.

“Beautiful before and after!” gushed a third admirer.

“You don’t need makeup,” a fourth commenter opined.

A few of Salma’s followers also asked whether the reshoots that she’s going to be doing are for The Eternals, but she didn’t respond to their queries. In the movie, she plays Ajak, the leader of a group of god-like beings. Other cast members include Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, and Kit Harington. The Marvel film is currently set to hit theaters in February of next year.