Nazanin Mandi Stuns In A Robe Off Her Shoulders: ‘Vintage Soul’

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to share a number of new photos of herself. The model is no stranger to impressing her social media followers with her eye-catching posts and wowed fans with her most recent upload.

Mandi — who is married to R&B singer Miguel — looked to be wearing just a soft black robe off her shoulders. The stunner displayed her decolletage and collarbones, which she left bare with no accessories. She kept her nails short with a coat of polish and opted for no visible jewelry. Mandi styled her dark shoulder-length hair down and appeared to have applied a full face of makeup that included lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.

The 33-year-old posted three images within the single upload.

In the first shot, Mandi was captured flashing a huge smile. The former R U the Girl contestant showed off her pearly whites while tilting her head to the right slightly. Mandi was snapped fairly close up and looked to be in hair and makeup as there appeared to be a number of beauty products laid out behind her.

In the next slide, she showed off her eye makeup by glancing over to the right. In the third and final frame, Mandi looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and her lips slightly parted. She effortlessly oozed Hollywood glamour and made everything look so easy.

For her caption, Mandi referred to herself as a “vintage soul.”

In the span of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 44,600 likes and over 490 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous!” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Please warn me next time. I’m innocently scrolling and then boom!” another devotee shared.

“That smile definitely deserves to be on the front cover of Vogue Magazine,” remarked a third fan.

“No one should be allowed to be this stunning!” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she boasted her natural beauty in a white bodysuit with thin white straps. Mandi paired the outfit with light blue ripped jeans and went barefoot for the occasion. She kept the accessories to a bare minimum and appeared to only have on her wedding ring. Mandi wore her dark curly hair down and seemingly opted for a natural makeup look that included lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner. She was photographed from various angles, which included a snapshot of her on her knees on the floor.