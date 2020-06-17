Natasha Oakley Rocks Leather Mini & Thigh-High Boots

Natasha Oakley wowed her fans when she recently updated her Instagram page. She looked smoking hot in white cotton and leather and had her fans hitting the “like” button in droves.

The Australian model looked sophisticated and sexy when she dressed up for a meeting. She flaunted her killer body and elegant ensemble on social media while sharing her feelings about being able to attend meetings again.

Natasha wore a crisp white shirt which she left unbuttoned to her waist. She turned up the collar to elongate her neckline and gave an uninterrupted view of skin from her neck to her midriff. She exposed a hint of her voluptuous cleavage, and it seemed as though she went braless for the occasion.

She tucked the classic cotton shirt into her ruched denim miniskirt. The bottoms were seemingly bunched around her slender thigh and enhanced her hourglass silhouette. However, only a sliver of her legs was put on display because of her magnificent camel thigh-high boots which hugged her calves and flared at her thighs.

The designer threw a double-breasted coat over her shoulders. The stone-colored jacket had a dark brown lining that contrasted sharply with the white shirt. Completing the look, Natasha carried a Dior bag in her right hand.

Natasha styled her wavy blond hair in a middle-part and let her hair tumble over her shoulders and back. She also appeared to be wearing a full face of natural-looking makeup.

In the first snap, Natasha stood at the bottom of a staircase. She put her hand on her waist and slightly extended her right foot forward. She turned her head to the side and gave a profile view of her face.

The following pic treated her fans to a closer view of her outfit. However, her head was still angled to the side and her lips were slightly parted.

The multi-slide post sparked a frenzy among her fans. Many of them provided positive feedback in the comments section.

It seemed as if at least one fan thought that the outfit could also be worn for a night out on the town.

“Holy smoke mama! Please. I’m taking you on a hot date!” they gushed.

There was also a lot of interest in particular items of clothing.

“You absolute babe! @tashoakley Where is your shirt from?” one follower asked.

“Omg these boots are insane!!! Where from @tashoakley?” another wanted to know.

“That’s it! I need thigh high boots in the same colour right now!” a third Instagram user declared.

This particular post is trending among Natasha’s followers as more than 27,000 admirers have already liked it.