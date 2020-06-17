Kendall Jenner Slays In A Racy See-Through Top & Tight Leather Pants In Paparazzi Pics

Kendall Jenner slayed in a racy ensemble as she headed to celebrity hot spot Nobu on Tuesday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted meeting up with her sister Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick.

According to The Daily Mail, Kendall was photographed by paparazzi as she arrived at the establishment. The supermodel looked smoking hot as she rocked a green and brown see-through top. The sheer material allowed fans to get a peek at her cleavage and bra underneath.

She teamed the top with a pair of tight red leather pants. The bottoms wrapped tightly around her tiny waist and curvy hips while accentuating her long, lean legs in the process. She accessorized the style with a brown handbag under her arm and black boots. She also carried a dark jacket in her arms and wore a bracelet around her wrist.

Kendall opted to go without a mask for the outing, and was flanked by bodyguards. She had her dark hair parted down the middle. She styled the long locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulders.

She also rocked a natural makeup look for the night out. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and minimal black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete her face with dark pink lipstick.

She was later photographed driving herself home from the dinner date in her lavish black Lamborghini Urus.

Meanwhile, Kendall’s younger sister, Kylie, was photographed rocking a black t-shirt and skintight black latex pants. She had a black handbag slung over her shoulder, and donned metallic heels. She wore her long, dark hair in a sleek bun behind her head as she tried to hide from photographers by shielding herself with her friend, Fai Khadra.

Scott went a bit more casual for the dinner meeting, rocking some light-colored jeans and a bright neon orange hooded sweatshirt. He accessorized the look with a bracelet on one wrist and a watch on the other, as well as a pair of sneakers. He also wore a chain around his neck.

Scott had his long, sandy brown hair parted in the center and without product. He also rocked some scruffy facial hair. He too was escorted around the premises by security.