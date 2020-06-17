WWE News: Bret Hart Regrets Signing With WCW, Would Have Stayed In WWF

Bret “Hit Man” Hart’s defection from WWF/WWE to WCW was one of the most significant moves of the “Monday Night Wars,” but it was apparently a regretful one. The famous “Montreal Screwjob” at Survivor Series in 1997 was the final nail in the coffin, driving him down south, but Hart now says he wishes it didn’t happen. The Hall of Famer said he would have liked to stay with Vince McMahon’s company.

Hart was a guest on this week’s episode of WWE Backstage, where he detailed his time in WCW, which only lasted about three years. Upon his arrival, Hart said the company didn’t know what to do with him. Then, in late 1999, Goldberg injured him in a match, which essentially ended his career.

On the show, Hart joked that McMahon told him WCW wouldn’t know what to do with him if he went there, as transcribed by Wrestling Inc.

“The funny thing about it is I remember Vince saying that to me. WCW would never know what to do with a Bret Hart. It’s like after about three or four months there, I realized how incredibly true that was. They really didn’t know what to do with me.”

During his time in WCW, he won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice, the United States Title four times, and the Tag Team Titles once. Ironically enough, Hart’s tag title reign was with Goldberg.

On Backstage, Hart wondered why WCW never paired him with Booker T in the ring. Booker went on to say the company held good workers back to keep the top guys from looking bad. At the time, Hulk Hogan and the rest of the New World Order sat on top of the ladder.

Booker then asked Hart what he would have done differently in 1997 after the events at Survivor Series with Shawn Michaels. The former world champion said that wouldn’t have left, which would have altered the “Monday Night Wars” in a colossal way.

“If I could do it all over again, I think I’d try to figure out a better way to stay in WWE. Knowing what I know about WCW, I’m sorry that I ever went there.”

Hart had a lot of good years ahead of him in his professional wrestling career, but the head injury brought he received in the match with Goldberg cut that short. While he may have left WWF/WWE after the situation in Montreal, he admitted he made a hasty decision and seems to regret his actions.