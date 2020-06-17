Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Sculpted Figure In A Printed Summer Dress

Fitness model Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling triple Instagram update in which she rocked a flirty off-the-shoulder summer dress. The dress was from the brand Yoins, and Katelyn made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

As the majority of Katelyn’s Instagram shares are, the latest pictures were captured by LHGFX Photography. The shots were taken on a beach in Malibu, California, as the geotag indicated.

In the first snap, Katelyn stared right at the camera with a sultry look on her face. She played with her long brunette locks, which cascaded down her shoulder in voluminous waves.

Katelyn’s dress was an off-the-shoulder style that left her shoulders and chest exposed, and the slight dip in the neckline revealed a serious amount of cleavage. The dress had a column of buttons going down the front, and Katelyn placed one hand near them as she posed. The look had loose-fitting sleeves, and though the dress nipped in at the waist, it cascaded over her curves without clinging too tightly.

The second snap was taken from slightly further away, and showed off more of Katelyn’s toned physique. She accentuated her slim waist by placing both hands around it for the picture, and she bent forward slightly in a high-fashion pose. The second pose also flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and showed off some of her toned legs.

Her bronzed skin glowed in the sunlight, and the waves lapped at the shore behind her in the peaceful snap. Her long locks blew in the wind behind her as she gazed off into the distance.

Katelyn finished off the post with a short video clip, as she often does, showing the photoshoot process in action. She twisted her body from side to side and slowly walked down the beach in the short but sexy clip.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 853 likes within just 14 minutes, and also racked up 249 comments in the same time span.

“You have the best photographer always making you look so good,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of flame emoji and heart eyes emoji.

“Wow breathtaking,” another follower commented.

“You are a work of art!” a third fan remarked.

Another follower called Katelyn “the sexiest woman on my IG.”

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn thrilled her fans with a stunning series of snaps in which she posed outside while wearing a pair of skimpy bottoms and an equally revealing crop top. She finished off the casual ensemble with a pair of black flip flops and her curves were on full display in the look.