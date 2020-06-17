Australian Model Olivia Mathers Sizzles In A Tiny, Cheetah-Print Bikini And Floppy Hat On Instagram

Olivia Mathers returned to her Instagram on Wednesday to heat things up with a stunning new post. The Australian model flashed her flawless, bronzed physique in a sexy swimwear look that left very little to the imagination.

The camera was positioned close-up to the 23-year-old as she posed against a textured white wall while looking beach-ready in a bold, cheetah-print bikini from Bsaics Swim that perfectly suited her gym-honed figure. She had her head tilted down rather than turned toward the lens, as she was adjusting one side of the waistband of her Brazilian cut bikini bottoms as the shot was captured. The other side of the thin strap already appeared to be in a perfect position — high up on her hip to highlight her trim waist and chiseled abs.

The top half of Olivia’s swimwear was of a classic halter style that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It had thin straps that wrapped tightly around her ribcage and neck, and featured small silver ring details that gave the skimpy number a hint of bling. Plenty of cleavage was exposed thanks to the swimsuit’s plunging neckline and tiny, triangle-shaped cups, which teased a glimpse of sideboob as well.

Olivia kept her accessories to a minimum, adding only a set of dainty rings to as not to take too much attention away from her killer curves. She also wore a trendy, oversized straw hat to provide some shade from the golden sun that peaked into the room. Her blond locks spilled in front of her face underneath her head gear’s floppy brim, effectively hiding her face, but giving the photo an artsy and elegant vibe.

Olivia’s 577,000 followers on the social media platform were hardly shy about showing their love for the latest addition to her grid. After just six hours of going live, the post has amassed more than 15,000 likes. An additional 50 fans flocked to the comments section of the upload as well.

“What a beauty,” one person wrote.

“Cutie with the bod!!” quipped another fan.

“Beautiful and perfect pose,” a third follower remarked.

“I love this bikini!” added a fourth admirer.

Olivia is known for filling up her Instagram page with sizzling swimwear looks, however, her posts have been few and far between as of late. The model was last seen in a bikini on May 31, when she shared a throwback snap to one of her vacations in The Bahamas. The image, which has amassed over 45,000 likes to date, saw her rocking a blue two-piece while wading through the turquoise water.