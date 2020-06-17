John Stamos Is Ageless In Stunning Sunset Selfie

John Stamos shared a stunning sunset selfie on the set of a July 4 PBS special that is scheduled to air during the Independence Day holiday. The ageless actor was handsome in the snap, which showed his view of production as well as a colorful gold and pink sky in the distance.

John is the host of A Capitol Fourth, an annual PBS special he has helmed for the past several years. The special features coverage from 20 cameras positioned around Washington, D.C., and allows viewers a great look at a glorious display of fireworks. The series marks its 40th anniversary with this broadcast. It is aired to viewers around the United States as well as troops that watch around the world on the American Forces Network. The annual special will air on July 4 from 8 to 9:30 p.m.

In the image, John appeared to be holding up his phone to capture the goings-on during either the taping or rehearsal for the program. He wore a gray suit jacket and a black button-down shirt that was open at its collar. John’s hair was brushed away from his face and styled in a combed-back fashion. He did not smile for the photo but appeared rather serious.

Behind the star of Netflix’s Fuller House was a series of oversized structures that housed several large lights that illuminated the set. Also seen were monitors with some of the script that John used throughout the show. There appeared to be a minimal crew on set. An audience was not seen in this image. Performers for the show have not yet been announced. In 2019, singers and celebrities such as Carole King, Lindsey Stirling, Keala Settle, Vanessa Williams, The O’Jays, Yolanda Adams, and the Sesame Street Muppets performed during the broadcast, as detailed by PBS.

Fans were dazzled by the breathtaking sunset shot and also by John’s ageless good looks.

“I don’t know where the sunset starts and the Stamos ends…” joked one follower of the actor on Instagram.

“That’s an Amazing view, John! And you’re not so bad either,” said a second fan.

“You look absolutely amazing! Ageless a true class act. I think you have even gotten hotter since you got married and had a kid,” stated a third admirer of John’s.

The actor is married to Caitlin McHugh and they share one son, Billy.

“You are such a role model and seem to be such a genuine person. I love this photo so much. Have a happy fourth with your family,” said another follower.