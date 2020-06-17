Nick Cordero’s Coronavirus Battle Hits Day 77 & His Recovery Is A Roller Coaster, Details Wife Amanda Kloots

Broadway star Nick Cordero is now on day 77 of his coronavirus battle. On Tuesday night, his wife Amanda Kloots shared some updates regarding where things stand. The family is in something of a holding pattern at this point, but Amanda made it clear she’s not giving up hope on seeing Nick recover.

Amanda’s Tuesday night Instagram story updates contained some raw and vulnerable moments. She noted that the couple’s son Elvis, who just turned 1, took his first steps on Tuesday. She missed the very first steps, but his grandparents saw them. Of course, Nick missed them since he remains in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai.

Naturally, Amanda is excited that Elvis hit this big milestone, and she was thrilled that he took steps for her as soon as she got home. At the same time, it hit her hard to know Nick missed this exciting moment. She acknowledged that in a sense, she’s hitting a point where she is almost emotionless about this battle.

Nick’s wife ensured everybody that she isn’t giving up any kind of hope or positivity for her husband. She said it wasn’t even close to that. At the same time, Wednesday is day 77 since Nick was first admitted to the ICU and his recovery continues to be a roller coaster.

Amanda said that some days are good and some are not so good. Some days look a little better, and some don’t. Sometimes she’s filled with hope, and some days she struggles to hold onto hope. She also explained that it feels like her heart breaks more every day as she pictures Nick laying in the hospital, struggling. She’s also heartbroken as she considers all the moments of Elvis’ little life that Nick is missing.

Despite these struggles, Amanda said that there are some good things to focus on. She loves Nick’s main doctor, who has been on his case since the first day, and she said he’s an amazing champion for her husband. Amanda has talked frequently about how much she relies on her faith, and she said she is always researching in hopes of finding some kind of treatment option that hadn’t been considered yet.

At this point, they are essentially just waiting for Nick to become stronger and more stable so they have more options to pursue for further treatment. Amanda said that Nick is fighting hard, and he has been awake for a while now. At the same time, he’s not very active and it sounds as if he’s unable to engage much with people.

Amanda said that Nick can open his eyes, look up and down, and answer some questions. Unfortunately, he seemingly hasn’t regained enough strength to do much more than that yet. Amanda noted that she’s constantly praying for healing and for a miracle. At the same time, she said, the situation is exceedingly hard on a daily basis and it’s become something of an unending path of heartbreak.

Nick is clearly still fighting, and Amanda remains determined to support her husband in this ongoing battle. The family has a lot of people rooting for them and praying, and she made it clear in this last round of updates that they need it now as much as they ever have.