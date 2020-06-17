Khloe Terae Rocks Curve-Hugging Activewear For Photo Shoot In Sedona

Khloe Terae looked like a bombshell on Instagram in a sizzling activewear set that highlighted her incredible curves. The social media star added a brand-new post to her page yesterday that was comprised of three images that captured her from all angles.

The first photo showed Khloe posed outdoors, and as the geotag indicated, she was at the Amara Resort and Spa in Sedona. The first photo captured the model on a wall that was constructed of red stones. The scenery at her back was picture-perfect and included a sprawling mountain range and several beautiful orange and pink flowers. Khloe was perched up on the edge of the stonework and had her feet dangling off the edge.

The model used one hand to balance her weight, and in her other, she held a cup that was full of dark liquid and ice. Khloe stared into the camera with a smile. The second image captured her in the same sizzling set, but her pose was altered.

The last picture in the set showed Khloe posed in profile. For the shot, she looked over her shoulder with a smile while holding her beverage in her right hand.

Khloe flaunted her figure in a sexy activewear set. On her upper half, she sported a cropped hoodie that had a tie-dye print. The sleeveless garment left her slender arms on display while the bottom of the piece hit a few inches above her navel and showcased her taut tummy. The lower portion of her outfit was just as sexy and had a thick waistband that fit snug on her waist. The piece boasted a bright white fabric that had some texture to it.

She styled her long, blond locks with a middle part, and her curly mane cascaded past her chest. It looked like she wore a small, natural application of makeup for her outing in the desert. Khloe’s look appeared to include defined brows and a few coats of mascara that extended her lashes.

In her caption, she told fans that she was on her first trip to Sedona and asked for suggestions on where to hike and grab a bite to eat. The post has garnered its fair share of attention and has been double-tapped over 6,000 times. More than 140 admirers flocked to the comments section to rave over Khloe’s beauty and share restaurant recommendations.

“I love Sedona! Go to slide rock & lay out. Elote restaurant is so delicious!!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Looking very beautiful there Khloë.Great place 4 reflection, Relaxation & tranquility,” a second fan commented.

“I have lived in Phoenix and Tucson, but have always found Sedona to be very beautiful, as are you,” another social media user commented, followed by a red heart.