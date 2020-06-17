Miley Cyrus Rocks Tight Spandex Shorts & Tiny Top During Coffee Date With Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus and her boyfriend Cody Simpson were spotted out and about by the paparazzi this week as they left the comfort of their home, where they’ve been self isolating together, and headed out for a coffee date at a shop in Calabasas.

The Daily Mail reports that the couple both opted for a casual look with their attire. Miley showcased her toned arms and shoulders while wearing a tight black top with thin spaghetti straps. She added a pair of matching spandex bike shorts that clung tightly to her tiny waist and curvy hips and showed off her long, lean legs in the process.

Miley accessorized her relaxed look by sporting a black hat with the word “Daddy” scrolled across it. She also wore a gold bracelet on her wrist and multiple chains around her neck for the outing. In addition, she covered much of her face with a black mask. The racy ensemble allowed for fans to get a peek at many of Miley’s tattoos as well.

Miley’s blond hair was hidden under the hat, and styled in loose waves that brushed the tops of her shoulders. As for her makeup look, she appeared to sport mascara-covered lashes, a light dusting of eye shadow, and sculpted brows.

Cody also rocked a black shirt. He teamed the garment with a pair of white athletic shorts that included black trim, as he flaunted his ink as well. He accessorized by wearing his own black mask and a pair of black sneakers on his feet. He had his blond hair buzzed short.

The shorter hairstyle was reportedly given to Cody back in April during a period of quarantine. Cody allowed Miley to shave off his longer blond locks in favor for a buzzed look, and documented the process in his Instagram stories for all of the couple’s fans to see.

In the paparazzi photos, the couple hung out at a wooden outdoor table as they looked to be waiting for their coffee order. Miley could be seen holding her phone as she looked away from Cody. Meanwhile, Cody held his brown leather wallet in his hand as he sat on a stool alongside his girlfriend. In one photo, he seemed to spot the photographer and look directly into the lens of the camera.

Miley and Cody have seemingly been going strong since they began dating in September of 2019. The relationship came not long after Miley and her husband, actor Liam Hemsworth, ended their marriage.