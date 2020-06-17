Dana Hamm Nearly Busts Out Of Bikini Top With ‘Struggling’ Zipper

Dana Hamm reminded her 1.7 million Instagram followers why they follow her with her latest share. The steamy update featured the model sitting outside while wearing an insanely tight neon green bikini that flashed plenty of cleavage and skin.

The model’s post consisted of a single snapshot that saw her sitting on a bench. Lush bushes and green grass were visible behind her, but there was little mistaking that this photo was all about Dana’s dangerous curves.

The popular influencer’s swimsuit featured a top with a zipper front. The zipper, which was almost completely undone, seemed to struggle as the top contained her voluptuous chest. The bottoms were a mid-rise style that called attention to her taut tummy.

Dana faced the camera, giving her followers an eyeful of cleavage. She held her hands behind her head, showing off the front of her body. The pose also showcased her slender waistline and shapely hips. While the picture was cropped just above her knees, her thighs were also on display as she sat with her legs slightly spread.

Dana sported a pair of large sunglasses, obscuring most of her face. That being said, she appeared to be wearing a skin-smoothing foundation and a pink shade on her full lips. She wore her hair styled straight and tossed over one of her shoulders.

In the post’s caption, Dana playfully mentioned how the zipper on her top was appearing to have a tough time. She also tagged Hot Miami Styles, the maker of the swimsuit.

Unsurprisingly, many of her fans took to the comments section to gush over the snap. Many left behind dozens of flame and heart emoji. Others took a moment to leave a flattering comment.

“Without a doubt. I can hear that zipper screaming all the way in Michigan,” joked one Instagram user.

“Absolutely exquisite and breathtaking. You Dana are always so beautiful and erotic. Astounding and sexy,” gushed a second admirer.

“So damm [sic] sexy and I love that color green on you,” a third fan commented.

“That’s it, I’m done. Dana looks good in anything. No more arguing,” quipped a fourth follower.

Dana does have a knack for looking sensational in just about everything she wears. Luckily for her followers, she updates her Instagram page regularly with photos that feature her posing in some rather revealing outfits. Last month, she shared a picture that captured her wearing a teeny bikini top with a pair of “happy meal” panties.