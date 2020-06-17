Francesca Farago Poses Topless For Sultry Instagram Update

Canadian bombshell Francesca Farago showed some major skin in yesterday’s Instagram update, sharing a pair of sultry snaps that saw her going topless before the camera. The pictures were taken by professional photographer Karolina Turek and showed the brunette beauty posing on a rooftop, with the blurred background unveiling a glimpse of the city line.

The 27-year-old model — who is best known for starring in Netflix’s latest reality show Too Hot to Handle — rocked skimpy black Daisy Dukes, which sported a distressed frayed trim that called attention to her thigh. The waistline rose just below her belly button, accentuating her lithe figure. Snapped from the profile, Francesca put her toned midriff on show, while also exposing her supple back. The model maintained a classy tone in the pics, covering her bare chest with her arms to keep the skin-flashing to a tasteful amount.

The first snapshot shared with fans showed her leaning over a cement railing in an elegant pose that showcased her chic white manicure, as well as the gorgeous rose stem tattoo on her thumb. Fancesca gave off seductive vibes as she stared longingly into the lens, parting her pillowy lips in a provocative way. She teased her perky chest, showing quite a bit of sideboob as she crossed one arm over her bust. Her long tresses tumbled down her back in loose waves, adding sophistication to the steamy look. A towering white building made the perfect backdrop for her beauty.

A swipe to the next slide saw her standing next to a piece of metal scaffolding. This time around, she had both hands wrapped over her bosom, fully censoring her curves. The photo perfectly captured Francesca’s hourglass frame, showing off her arched back and pert posterior. Her hair looked tousled and windswept, and she softly pursed her lips as she gazed intensely into the camera.

Francesca was all dolled-up for the shoot, rocking a chic, natural-looking glam that appeared to include discreet eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, and a glossy skin-toned shade on her full lips. She gave a shout out to her makeup artist in the caption and tagged the photographer, telling followers to be on the lookout for new YouTube content later this week.

The double update sent followers into a frenzy, racking up more than 1 million likes and 63,000 messages overnight. Fans from all over the world flocked to the comments to show their appreciation for the reality star

“Prettiest girl alive [heart emoji] greetings from Slovenia,” wrote one person.

“Sending you so much love [two purple hearts] from a fellow Canadian,” penned another Instagrammer.

Celebrities also chimed in on the scorching upload.

“Pretty babe,” commented Canadian model Valerie Cossette, who added a two-hearts emoji.

“So hot like f*ck me,” read a message from model and influencer Tana Mongeau.

As The Inquisitr reported, Francesca hit fans with some hard news this morning, announcing her split from Too Hot to Handle co-star Harry Jowsey. She dropped the news in a video posted to her YouTube channel, holding back the tears as she tried to explain the break-up.

In a later edit added to her Instagram post, Francesca touched a bit on the situation.

“Break up video on my youtube right now guys. love you all. i’m so sorry,” she wrote in the comments, reeling in more than 1,700 likes and close to 200 replies from her fans.