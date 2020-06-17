Denise Richards Talks Differences Between Seasons Of ‘RHOBH,’ Admits To Being ‘Naive’ At First

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards talked to SiriusXM radio host Jess Cagle on Tuesday, as heard on YouTube. There, Denise discussed her thoughts on the current season of the popular reality show as well as why the series went on a summer hiatus.

Denise, currently in her second season of the show, touched on the differences between her first and second seasons. The Bold and the Beautiful star was admittedly “naive” when she joined the cast. Charlie Sheen’s former wife entered the show intending to be who she was. The actress knew that many fans were aware of her personality and did not want to stray from her true self.

“Otherwise, let’s call it, scripted,” Denise commented.

The reality star enjoyed her first season on the show, specifically the “fabulous restaurant and trips.” The cast took a lavish vacation in the Bahamas during Season 9. The ladies also went away to a chateau in France, although Denise skipped the trip to be at home during the California wildfires. The actress lost her home and belongings as a result of the fires.

Denise had “genuinely formed some great friendships” with some of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast during her first season. Denise didn’t delve into too much detail about what was going on the second time around, although the star did say that it was not the same as the first.

“This season’s been very different for me…it’s been a different experience.”

The newlywed has been feuding with co-stars most of the season. Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, and Erika Jayne all felt judged when Denise was unhappy with their actions during a dinner party at the star’s home. The ladies discussed adult topics and used foul language within earshot of Denise’s teenage daughters and their friends. Fans were quick to disagree with the majority of the cast and came to the star’s defense online.

Rumors recently surfaced that the Wild Things star was so upset that she stopped filming during the season. Denise was quick to shut those notions down. The actress went to all of the parties except for two in the latter half of the season. During one of the events, Denise chatted with her co-stars via FaceTime.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus. Denise speculated the reason was that production in Hollywood had been halted due to the current pandemic, and confessional interviews weren’t completed before the shutdown. The star explained that the women were filming from their homes now.