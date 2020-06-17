Kelsie Jean Smeby Rocks A Smoking Hot Black Bikini In Her Latest Instagram Video

Brunette bombshell Kelsie Jean Smeby tantalized her 679,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling video clip that she mentioned in the geotag was taken at her home.

Kelsie posed by a pool, in a space that had a gorgeous view of the hills, with several luxurious-looking homes visible in the distance. The sky above was a gorgeous blue, and the sun illuminated the shot.

Kelsie rocked a sexy bikini top that resembled a bra, with a clasp on the back and straps that stretched over her shoulders. The cups featured a lace-up detail on both sides, adding a seductive flair to the look, and there was also a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display. Semi-sheer mesh panels stretched around her body, and the top showcased plenty of her toned stomach as well as her slim arms.

Kelsie paired the top with bikini bottoms that left little to the imagination. They stretched high over her hips, and the thin black strings were tied in bows on either side. The high-cut style elongated her legs, which she dangled in the pool in front of her, and the front dipped low, showing off more of her stomach. The bottoms were a thong-style, which Kelsie revealed when she rolled over, turning her back to the camera and flaunting her posterior as she stretched out poolside. Fans could see tan lines from a previous thong bikini she had worn.

Kelsie’s brunette locks were parted in the middle and pulled back into a ponytail with a patterned scarf tied around it. She added a few other accessories as well, including a pair of hoop earrings and a few layered necklaces.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the tantalizing clip, and the video racked up over 41,300 views within 10 hours. It also received 279 comments from Kelsie’s fans within the same time span.

“Love the view!!!!!!” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji, not specifying whether he was talking about Kelsie’s curves or the scenic landscape behind her.

“And still the prettiest woman on IG,” another follower added.

“Absolutely stunning,” one fan remarked, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji

“Incredible beauty,” another commented.

