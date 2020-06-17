Sean Lowe Discusses The Possibility Of Expanding His Family With Catherine Giudici

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici have talked about adoption.

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe recently opened up about he and his wife Catherine Giudici’s thoughts regarding potentially expanding their family. The beloved former reality television duo already have three children but it sounds like they are open to the possibility of welcoming more, perhaps even through the process of adoption, according to US Weekly.

Lowe and Giudici have two sons, including 3 year old Samuel and 1 year old Isaiah. They also have one daughter named Mia who is 5 months old. Lowe, a Texas native, thinks that he would probably not “want more than four” children in total, but he is leaving the ultimate decision up to his wife. Thus, no number has been ruled out.

“We’ve talked about adopting a fourth child. I don’t know if we’re done having biological children. I kind of hope that we are, because I think if we do end up adopting … that’d be a lot of kids,” Lowe said, noting that their future plans are “still up in the air.”

While Lowe is of course open to hearing Giudici’s thoughts regarding the topic, he looks forward to the day when he doesn’t have to change any more diapers.

“I imagine Catherine will make the ultimate decision, as I will have to defer to her. … At some point, I would like to get out of diapers, so that would be nice,” he said.

As for now, the Lowe family dynamic is perfect and full of love. He explained that when they welcomed Mia into their family, his two sons couldn’t get enough of her and wanted to constantly shower their little sister with kisses.

“I just have to tell them, ‘Guys, you’ve got to give her some air. She cannot breathe. You have to stop kissing her for a minute,'” Lowe said of the easy adjustment of welcoming Mia into the family.

Lowe went on to express how much joy Mia has brought into their lives and how easy of a baby she is, noting that she is always happy. He shared how much he has enjoyed watching the first milestones of her life, including her first time trying baby food.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lowe and Giudici became engaged at the conclusion of his season of The Bachelor. Giudici recently opened up candidly regarding how she had felt on the show, particularly as a person of color. Early on in the show, Giudici recalled feeling like she might not be Lowe’s type because she was Filipino.