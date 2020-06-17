Mariana Morais Rocks An Orange String Bikini & Dances In An Underground Cenote

Mariana is in Tulum with The Clubhouse crew.

Mariana Morais put on a show for her fans in a sassy TikTok video that she uploaded to her account on Tuesday. The model rocked a skimpy bikini as she danced in front of an incredible underground backdrop.

Mariana is currently in Tulum, Mexico with her fellow Clubhouse members, and her video was filmed inside one of the locale’s famous underground cenotes. The area she was in looked like a cave with stalactites hanging from its stone ceiling. She was standing on a walkway in front of a pool of turquoise water. Two people were swimming in an area lit up by a circle of bright light, but they were too far away to tell if they were other Clubhouse members.

It was rather dark inside in the cenote, but Mariana’s video looked like it was filmed in front of a light that cast an amber glow over her amazing body. She wore a light orange string bikini that complemented her tan skin. The swimsuit included an adjustable triangle top that tied in the front instead of the back. The scanty garment put her ample assets on full display, and her bottoms were just as revealing. They had a thong back that left little of her peachy derrière to the imagination. The garment’s cinched front also provided a minimal amount of coverage. Mariana wore the bottoms’ string side ties pulled up high on her hips.

Mariana’s long blond hair was soaking wet, as if she’d been swimming recently. However, it looked like she was rocking a still-intact makeup application that appeared to include gray eye shadow, fluttery dark eyelashes, and a pink lip. Her flawless skin had an allover bronze glow.

Mariana flaunted her sculpted stomach muscles, toned thighs, and curvy backside as she danced to the song “Rockstar” by DaBaby and Roddy Ricch. She rapidly wiggled her hips from side-to-side, waved her arms around in front of her body, and mimicked playing a guitar. At one point, she playfully stuck her tongue out as she moved.

Since Mariana initially shared her dance video on TikTok, it has received over 69,000 likes. Her followers also left hundreds of rave reviews in the comments section.

“That’s about as much cuteness you can wrap up in one person,” read one of the many compliments she received.

“My life will never be the same after this,” another admirer wrote.

“Oh my another Mermaid has risen…..so beautiful,” remarked a third fan.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mariana was also clad in a tiny string bikini when she made an appearance in one of Daisy Keech’s TikTok videos. In that upload, the two models were shown getting silly on a gorgeous beach.