‘RHONY’ Star Luann De Lesseps, 55, Rocks Tight Rainbow Dress For Pride Month Throwback

Cabaret star Luann de Lesseps is celebrating Pride Month with a sexy throwback photo. The post was added to her Instagram page yesterday, and it has captured the attention of many of her 667,000-plus fans.

The photo featured the Real Housewives of New York star on the sidelines of a parade. She did not use a tag to indicate her exact location, but in her caption, the mother of two mentioned that she was missing parades and floats this month. She also hashtagged “LGBTQ” and “Pride Month.” Luann stood behind a barricade in the middle of a pack of others who were watching the parade. A few trees also appeared behind the group of people, and it looked to be a beautiful day.

Luann had a massive smile on her face as she took in the scenery. She waved a rainbow flag in one hand and held her opposite hand near her side. The 55-year-old stood with her shoulders facing the camera, but her eyes wandered off to the side. She went all-out with her Pride Month look and sported a curve-hugging dress that showed off her fantastic figure.

The garment was multi-colored to go with the theme of the parade and boasted bright hues of red, yellow, green, blue, and purple. It had thick straps that were similar to a wife beater and her toned, and tanned arms were well on display. Luann’s tiny midsection and waist looked like they had no imperfections, and the dress fit tightly on every inch of her body.

The reality star accessorized her colorful dress with a beaded necklace that had a rainbow medallion on end. She wore a gold purse around her shoulder and also sported a white bracelet with a blue gem. Luann rocked a pair of large hoop earrings in the look and styled her short tresses with a middle part. She appeared to be wearing a natural application of makeup that included a small amount of blush and a nude lip.

The post has garnered a ton of attention from her fans with over 7,000 likes and 90-plus comments. Some of the reality star’s fans commented on her beauty while countless others dropped a line to thank her for her support.

“Pride is more than a flag. Love you babe,” one follower commented with a few heart emoji.

“Thank u for being an ally, do u like chromatica,” a second Instagrammer asked.

“In pride of 2018 in San Francisco, I screamed your name and you looked right at me and we locked eyes for.3 seconds and it was a spiritual experience for me,” one more social media user wrote.