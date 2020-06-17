Lance Bass Is ‘Disappointed’ In Jax Taylor, Thought He Was ‘Evolving’ Before Racism Scandal

Lance Bass has cut ties with his one-time friend.

Lance Bass isn’t happy with his former friend, Jax Taylor.

According to a new report, the NSYNC singer is disappointed to see that the Vanderpump Rules cast member has failed to evolve in the way he was hoping after marrying his now-wife, Brittany Cartwright, in June of last year.

“Lance is disappointed because he does have love for Jax and wanted him to do well,” a source told Us Weekly magazine on June 16. “But Lance was under the impression (like everyone else) that Jax was evolving and wasn’t going to go back to his old behaviors, especially after getting married to Brittany [Cartwright].”

The insider claimed Lance believed that working alongside Jax would allow the longtime reality star to move past the contentious behavior he’s exhibited in the past. However, as Vanderpump Rules fans have seen in recent weeks, Jax has come under fire for falsely accusing Faith Stowers of a crime she didn’t commit and poking fun at the size of the nose of Jay Smith, an African American man who has appeared on past seasons of 90 Day Fiancé.

While Jax has always been perceived as the bad boy, hot-headed type on Vanderpump Rules, Lance reportedly hoped to see him prove everyone wrong after he settled down into his life at home in Los Angeles with wife Brittany. Unfortunately, as viewers saw in recent weeks, Jax has seemingly slipped back into his old behavior as he continues to lash out at his co-stars, including Ariana Madix and her sexuality.

“That, coupled with his past ignorant social media comments coming to light the past week, made it impossible for Lance to continue to have Jax on board — especially as a staunch advocate for equality,” the source added.

As fans well know, Lance and Jax recently partnered on a new drink company, Just Add X, but on his podcast last week, Lance confirmed that Jax would be stepping down from his position within the company amid the racism scandal he’s currently facing.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lance addressed Jax’s racism scandal during an episode of The Daily Popcast podcast last week, telling his listeners that he believes Jax should be fired from Vanderpump Rules, along with Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni.

Lance also said that because of the past comments Jax has made, he and his business cannot be “involved” or “associated” with the reality star.