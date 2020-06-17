Katie Price Stuns In Tiny Playsuit While Posing In Her Graden

British celebrity Katie Price recently took to Instagram to update fans with a new photo of herself. The reality star has been very active via the social media platform recently and enjoys showing off her outfits.

The former glamour model stunned in a short cream-colored playsuit with no sleeves. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage as well as her large tattoo inked on her right upper-thigh. Price completed the outfit with lace-up sneakers and rocked pointy acrylic nails with a coat of polish. She styled her long dark hair down and accessorized with aviator sunglasses. Price didn’t opt for any visible jewelry but did seemingly apply a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, mascara, and eyeliner.

In the image, Price was captured sitting down on a small wooden bench outdoors. She separated both legs and rested both feet on tiptoes. The 42-year-old placed one hand on her thigh while the other held onto a multicolored water bottle. Price looked over to her left and showed off a hint of her side profile, which helped showcase her striking facial features. She sported a pouty expression while pushing her chest forward.

For her caption, Price expressed that she loved the playsuit she wore from clothing brand In The Style. She didn’t geotag her upload. However, Price did inform fans that she was snapped in her garden. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Price is currently living in a six-bedroom home in Surrey, United Kingdom, while her house in West Sussex gets renovated.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 5,600 likes and over 85 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 2.2 million followers.

“Looking good Katie! Love the LV trainers too,” one user wrote.

“You are looking better with age,” another devotee shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Whatever you wear, you always look amazing,” remarked a third fan.

“Stunning as ever,” a fourth admirer commented.

Price is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in a long-sleeved yellow snakeskin-print top, which she left slightly unzipped at the top, paired with leggings of the same print. To complete the outfit, Price opted for black lace-up sneakers and styled her long straight dark hair down. She accessorized with a necklace and large black sunglasses and kept her nails short for the occasion. Price seemingly applied a full face of makeup that included a coat of lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.