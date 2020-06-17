Kim Zolciak-Biermann Blames Lack Of Body Diversity In Models For New Swimsuit Line On Coronavirus

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is taking some heat on Instagram after she responded to a commenter who asked why there was no body-type diversity in the women modeling her new swimwear line. The comment appeared on Zolciak-Biermann’s latest Instagram share, which showcased a champagne-hued bikini with a matching headband that will be available on the Salty K Swim website later on Wednesday.

While the photo was well-received by many of Zolciak-Biermann’s fans, there were some questions about whether or not swimwear better suited for women of larger sizes would be made available in the future.

“I’d love to see model and body diversity,” one Instagram user commented. Zolciak-Biermann was quick to post a response — and she placed the blame on the coronavirus.

“Well sweets my options were extremely limited due to COVID,” Zolciak-Biermann responded. Within a few minutes, several Instagram users asked the former Real Housewives star how coronavirus could have been to blame.

“Girl, please. That doesn’t even make sense. Explain,” another commenter wrote.

“What does COVID [have] to do with diversity?” asked another.

“What doesn’t make sense? Photo shoot was done in Bali in April (it was scheduled to shoot in LA) due to COVID nobody was working so rather than not have pictures for you to look at I figured it out!! Pretty simple,” Zolciak-Biermann responded.

The mother of six was also asked if she would be expanding her line to include sizes and styles for women of different body types, to which the reality star responded, “yessss ma’am,” along with a wink emoji.

Zolciak-Biermann has long been a fan of bathing suits and has previously said that she owns upwards of 1,000. It seems clear that her new swimsuit line is something she is super passionate about.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the line made its debut on June 1. The luxury line so far features just 10 suits and they range in price from $90 to $180. Zolciak-Biermann has previously addressed her intentions to bring swimsuits to “women of all shapes and sizes.”

“Kim has always been an advocate of self-love and finds her biggest joys in making others feel good about themselves – which is reflected in her mission to cater to women of all shapes and sizes to feel confident in her swimsuit designs (if you don’t see your exact size just yet, don’t worry! Exclusive plus sizes are coming soon!)” a section on her Salty K website details.

Currently, most of the swimsuits available on Salty K range in size from XS to XL.