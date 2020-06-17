Jameis Winston Has Asked ‘All The Right Questions,’ Saints Offensive Coordinator Says

Jameis Winston hasn’t been able to have a proper practice with the New Orleans Saints, but he’s still managed to make a positive impression on his new team. The team’s offensive coordinator, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael held a teleconference with members of the media on Tuesday and according to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, among the topics of discussion was how the Saints’ newest quarterback is meshing with his teammates.

“Just in these meetings that we’ve been having with these virtual meetings, the one thing that stands out to me right away is that he’s sharp, he’s smart, he has asked the right questions. And so he has that experience and he’s got the ability, you see him throw the ball downfield, he’s got excellent arm strength. So there’s a lot to be excited about and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Carmichael added Winston has had a lot of success in the league already. That success is one of the reasons the Saints are so excited to have him on the roster.

Questions from the media surrounding Winston reportedly centered quite a bit on whether or not the Saints can fix their new quarterback’s turnover problems. Those turnover problems are the thought to be the reason why he had to take a backup role this season.

Carmichael told those on the teleconference he believes the issues can be fixed. He added it’s all about eventually getting Winston on the field and seeing what he’s working with. The new QB’s attention to detail and interest during quarterback room meetings has Carmichael optimistic.

Winston’s attentiveness during team meetings could be due at least in some part to his great desire to be a member of the Saints. As The Inquisitr reported previously, there were rumblings that he was offered a more lucrative contract from the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s rumored to have turned down that offer in order to work with Drew Brees.

If it is true Winston could have gone elsewhere to be the backup quarterback, it’s interesting that he isn’t guaranteed to have that role on the Saints. The team recently signed last year’s third-string quarterback Taysom Hill to a new extension earlier this offseason. Some analysts believe that the contract was meant as a signal that Hill is the heir apparent to Brees when the Hall-of-Famer does retire.

Winston was signed to a one year deal this winter. 2020 will be his first season in the NFL anywhere other than with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers. In 2019, he led the league in passing with 5,109 yards, while posting a career-high 33 touchdown passes. His league-leading 30 interceptions and the availability of Tom Brady on the open market spurred the Bucs to move on at quarterback.